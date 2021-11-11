I'm Screaming Over Tom Holland's Latest Instagram About Zendaya

Tom Holland is Zendaya’s biggest fan. After the Dune star made history at the 2021 CFDA Awards by becoming the youngest person to ever receive the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, the Uncharted actor shared the sweetest tribute to her on Instagram. For months, fans have been speculating the two Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars are more than just friends, making Holland’s Instagram about Zendaya that much cuter.

The 2021 CFDA Awards took place in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Ahead of the ceremony, the Council for Fashion Designers of America announced on Oct. 19 Zendaya would become the youngest recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award. “@Zendaya’s journey to Fashion Icon superstar happened at supersonic speed,” the Council wrote on Instagram. “Time and again, she has proven that she is unafraid to take risks... With her creative counterpart @LuxuryLaw, #Zendaya has given fans and fashion followers worldwide a seemingly countless number of glamourous red carpet looks to remember.”

For the big night on Nov. 10, Zendaya wowed fans once again by wearing a gorgeous red Vera Wang bandeau and skirt set with matching red nails and diamond jewelry. Take a look below.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Holland, who’s been romantically linked to Zendaya since July, posted a photo of the actress at the CFDA Awards on his Instagram, writing, “Naaa stop it 😍. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this.”

Of course, fans ate it right up. They commented things like, “Ur becoming a Zendaya fanpage,” “AWW,” and “OH MY GOD,” and even called him a “Supportive boyfriend.”

Holland and Zendaya haven’t confirmed they're an item, but after photos surfaced online of the two kissing in a car on July 2, fans were almost certain they’re a couple. To add to the theories, on Sept. 1, Holland shared the cutest Instagram for Zendaya for her 25th birthday, calling her “My MJ.”

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” he wrote, alongside a mirror selfie with the Euphoria actress.

Fans want so badly for Zendaya and Holland to confirm their relationship status already!