Tom Holland Is Basically James Bond In His New Movie Trailer

While the games that capture mainstream attention tend to be titles like Assassin’s Creed, Grand Theft Auto, or Animal Crossing, any gamer can tell you that one of the best action-adventure titles for Playstation is Uncharted. The original game came out in 2007, starring Nathan Drake, a handsome treasure-hunting hero with a heart of gold and riddles to solve, some of which feature real-life archaeological facts. In short, it’s the kind of game that perfect for inspiring a movie. Moreover, the Uncharted trailer promises this is going to be an old-fashioned fun, wild ride.

Nathan Drake comes from a long line of action-adventure-inspired heroes. If one were to say that Indiana Jones inspired Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, and Drake was inspired by Lara Croft, that makes him the next iteration of an Indy-like character. But Drake also finds himself in spy vs. spy situations, bringing a whole James Bond in a tux vibe to the party. The result is perfect for blockbuster action.

With that kind of obvious draw, it’s not surprising, Hollywood has been looking to make a film from the Uncharted series since 2008. Mark Wahlberg has been attached since 2010, initially in the role of Drake. But with the film lagging in development hell, Walberg eventually left the part, with several actors approached to headline the project, including Chris Pratt. But finally, the film got off the ground, this time with Tom Holland in the lead role, and the movie will hit theaters come 2022.

Uncharted Trailer

On Oct. 21, 2021, the first trailer for Uncharted arrived. It had been a long road for the film from its original inception to get to this point, with multiple directors, writers, and stars working on the project. Production finally got off the ground in February 2020, only to run right into the buzzsaw of the Hollywood shutdown the next month. But with filming completed by the end of 2020, the film was finally on track and heading to theaters in 2022.

Uncharted Cast

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After years of turnover, Tom Holland signed on to take on the role of young Nathan Drake in 2017. Continued delays for the next three years as directors and writers came and went had fans despairing the actor would ever get to play the part, but he held on, and in 2019, things finally started coming together. This time, Mark Wahlberg returned to the project as Victor Sullivan, the older businessman and mentor figure to Drake.

In March of 2020, Variety revealed the rest of the cast had been set with Antonio Banderas (Shrek) as the main antagonist, Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer, and Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Braddock, joining the main roster.

Uncharted Plot

Sony Pictures

The plot of Uncharted has changed several times, as more games have been released while Sony developed the film. The current movie will begin with the plot of 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End as the main inspiration. Here’s the synopsis:

Based on one of the best-selling and most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted tells the story of Nathan Drake and his first adventure with rival-turned-partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as quick-witted, wise-cracking Sully, Uncharted will introduce audiences to how Nathan Drake becomes the treasure hunter as he unravels one of history’s greatest mysteries and treasures in an action-adventure epic that spans the globe

Uncharted Premiere Date

Sony Pictures

Uncharted is set to finally hit theaters on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.