I’m Screaming At Tom Holland’s B-Day IG For Zendaya

Hey Spiderman fans, you good? Yes? Please feast your eyes on Tom Holland’s birthday Instagram for Zendaya. Go ahead, I’ll wait.

It’s fine, I’m screaming too! ICYMI (TBH IDK how you would), on Sept. 1, Tom Holland posted a sweet Instagram tribute to Zendaya celebrating her 25th birthday. It’s a mirror selfie she seems to have taken of the two of them while Holland sits in the makeup chair in his Spiderman costume. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up, xx,” he captioned it. (My! MJ!)

Holland’s post comes on the heels of months of speculation that he and Zendaya are more than just friends. While neither celeb has ever verbally confirmed a romantic relationship, dating rumors have been swirling about them since they met while working on Spiderman: Homecoming in 2016, in which Holland plays Peter Parker and Zendaya plays MJ, his friend and eventual love interest.

In 2017, Zendaya told Variety Holland was “literally one of my best friends” after they bonded on set and during the press tour for Homecoming. But romance rumors still swirled as Holland and Zendaya were photographed having dinner with her parents that December. “Tom has met Zendaya’s family and they love him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They are still seeing each other, it’s been about a year.”

Both celebs continued to play it coy about the romance rumors between them, even as they filmed and promoted their second Spiderman movie, Far From Home, through 2018 and 2019. But by then, speculation had decreased, as Holland was linked to friend Olivia Bolton from 2019 to 2020, and later, actress Nadia Parkes after he posted a photo of her on his Instagram in July 2020. In early February 2020, Zendaya was photographed out and about with Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi in New York City, also sparking dating rumors.

Fast forward to July 2021, when Holland and Zendaya were photographed by Page Six kissing at a red light in Holland’s car in Los Angeles. They were also photographed leaving Zendaya’s mother’s house that same day, and a month later, photos of the two attending (and snuggling during) a wedding for producer Josh Florez emerged on social media. It was all very cute and very coupley.

And while they still haven’t officially confirmed their maybe-romance, Holland’s sweet birthday shoutout comes pretty darn close, if you ask me. “My MJ”?! “Gimme a call when your [sic] up”?! Big boyfriend energy! Hopefully, they’ll open up about their relationship before Spiderman: No Way Home hits theaters Dec. 17, but until then, it’s safe to assume they’re either dating, or, you know, just besties who make out, hang out with each other’s families, post cute birthday tributes to each other, and attend weddings together. Anything is possible!