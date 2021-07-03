Those Spidey senses are off the charts, y'all. For a few years now, fans have been wondering who Zendaya is dating, with a ton of Spider-Man fans shipping her with her co-star Tom Holland. Well, that long-held fan theory that she and Holland are an ~item~ might actually be true, because Zendaya was caught kissing her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star recently. As fans are celebrating the hot pics that seemingly confirm the long-time rumor, these tweets about Zendaya and Tom Holland kissing are so hype to see the pair together.

The relationship rumors between Zendaya and Holland go way back to 2016. After filming was underway for Spiderman: Homecoming, it was clear the celebs were hanging out more due to their Instagram activity. There was also a cover photo together for an issue of The Hollywood Reporter and Zendaya's praise of Holland when they visited a New York Children's hospital together, when Zendaya called him one of her "favorite people.”

Instead of the rumors stopping in 2017, they intensified. A source reportedly told People in July 2017 that they were dating. “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” the source allegedly said. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Another source also reportedly told the publication, “They’re both really ambitious, and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.” Obviously, fans were so excited about the idea of Zendaya and Holland dating. Unfortunately, the pair denied the rumors on Twitter shortly after the report came out.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s been back and forth between rumors and denials since then, but at long last, #Tomdaya shippers have something solid that confirms something is going on between Zendaya and Holland. New photos of the pair kissing in a car set Twitter ablaze on Friday, July 2.

Some fans are just saying how hot it is:

Other people are weighing in on the situation, celebrating the supposed confirmation after years of rumors:

The memes about Zendaya and Holland are also pretty wild:

Bring it on #Tomdaya! The internet is on fire with excitement, and it looks like those years-long rumors just might be true.