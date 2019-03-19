I don't know why I'm so obsessed with co-stars dating, but dang it, it's just so cute when an onscreen couple takes the love off screen. Maybe rom-coms aren't all fake, right? Right?! The number one couple I ship? Zendaya and Tom Holland. (AKA, MJ and Peter Parker from Spider-Man: Homecoming.) While the two have mocked rumors and consistently said they're just friends, Zomdaya fans are still hoping their friendship is actually something more. But until they confirm, I can't help but wonder... is Zendaya dating anyone? Or is she just doing her? Here's what we know about the very private actresses' relationship status ATM.

Zendaya has, for the most part, kept her relationships pretty quiet. The one time she's spoken out about a relationship was when she opened up about her first love in an interview with Vogue, and even then, she kept the details about who he was to a minimum. "It wasn’t a good ending," she told the publication in 2017 about her four-year relationship from 2012 to 2016. But, she has since moved on with her life. "You know you’re OK in a breakup when your first thought is not, 'What did I do wrong?' It’s, 'That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you’re going to regret it forever.'" Fans speculated her mystery man was her long-time friend, Trevor Jackson. Elite Daily reached out to both Zendaya and Jackson's representatives about their past rumored relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For quite some time, Zendaya consistently denied that her and Jackson were ever more than friends, J-14 reported. But in 2014, she retweeted a tweet that called her and Jackson the "best looking couple" at an event. Understandably, it got fans wondering if they were, indeed, romantically involved. In early 2015, Jackson told J-14 that they weren't, in fact, a couple, but he didn't rule out they could be one in the future. "We're just so focused on everything going on [in our careers], that wouldn't even be possible right now," he told the publication. "But you never know. If it happens, it happens." So, it's possible Jackson wasn't Zendaya's mystery boyfriend, but that didn't keep fans from speculating about them anyway.

Most recently, Zendaya has been linked to Holland on multiple occasions. A source reportedly told PEOPLE, "They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another." Zendaya replied on Twitter, and essentially shut down the source's confirmation of their relationship. She wrote, "Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???" Holland backed her up with his reply, saying, "Does the press tour count," followed by laughing emojis.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Zendaya and Holland have repeatedly denied a relationship, fans think they could be bluffing, considering Zendaya's tendency to keep her private life private. Elite Daily reached out to both Zendaya and Holland's representatives about their rumored relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication. In September 2018, Just Jared posted a photo of Zendaya celebrating her 22nd birthday and sneakily added, "Her #SpiderMan co-star and rumored real-life boyfriend Tom Holland was there for the special day!" to the caption. A possible confirmation of Holland and Zendaya's relationship came in the comments when Kiya Cole, Disney star Skai Jackson’s mom, replied and said, "Yes. It’s true. They been on the low for a while," Bustle reported at the time.

But shortly after, Cole's agent retracted Cole's comment, saying, "[Cole] has zero idea who anyone is dating nor does she make it her business to know. Her Instagram account was hacked and she’s since reclaimed her account." IDK about you, but I smell a cover-up. (Or maybe I'm just hoping for one because a real-life MJ and Peter Parker relationship would be so cute.) Anyway, while we don't know exactly who Zendaya is dating right now, if anyone, the rumor mill about her and Holland is definitely still turning. I guess we'll just have to wait and see.