After years — and I mean years — of romantic rumors, Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly dating for real. To the delight of everyone on Twitter, the Spider-Man co-stars were photographed kissing on July 2, and according to one Us Weekly insider, their compatibility reportedly goes deep. “They both challenge each other and balance each other out,” the source claimed on July 23. And while Holland “makes her laugh,” Zendaya helps “guide him through the world of celebrity,” the insider added.

The two have been close since they met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, and although fans have long speculated about their relationship, Us Weekly’s source claimed it wasn’t until recently that their friendship took a turn. “Zendaya and Tom started off as really good friends and stayed that way for a long time before things turned romantic,” the insider noted. But even from the beginning, it seems clear to me they had a connection.

In July 2016, Holland told People he was “worried” about his new life in the public eye, but his “great and amazing” co-star helped him handle the fame. Zendaya, meanwhile, called Holland “one of the nicest people I think I’ve ever met” in a July 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s just a good dude,” she said at the time, “and it’s really good to see good things going on for a good person.”

Ahead of the third Spider-Man installment No Way Home — which is set to hit theaters in December 2021 — TMZ published photos of Zendaya and Holland on what appeared to be a July 1 dinner date. Just a day later, they were photographed seemingly kissing in a car. Then, on July 9, an insider claimed to Us Weekly they’re both “private when it comes to dating,” but their chemistry is undeniable. (Spider-Man fans, of course, were already well aware of this.) “They make a good match because they’re both one of the kindest actors you will meet. Zendaya is selfless, caring and compassionate, and you can see that in Tom as well,” Us Weekly source added.

Previously, Zendaya was rumored to be dating Jacob Elordi, her Euphoria co-star, while Holland was linked to actress Nadia Parkes. But their respective relationship histories are pretty murky — “private when it comes to dating” might have actually been an understatement.

It could take a little longer for these two to go public, but IMO, this is a relationship that’s clearly worth the wait.