Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum might be cozying up. The two actors have been spotted out together in New York City, fueling the dating rumors that began in January 2021 after Kravitz filed for divorce from her husband, Karl Glusman. Although it’s unclear if they’re an item, it sure looks like Zoë Kravitz’s bike date with Channing Tatum could confirm they’re dating.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Kravitz and Tatum were photographed on a bike date in NYC, grabbing iced coffees together with the Step Up actor’s bike in tow. The pair were walking down the street laughing as they talked and looked pretty comfortable together. Although there wasn’t any PDA, the vibes made it ~seem~ like they’re booed up.

The maybe-couple met on the set of Kravitz's full-length directorial debut Pussy Island, a genre thriller starring Tatum as a handsome tech mogul. In the pics, Kravitz is wearing a blue midi dress and yellow heels, while Tatum was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, and a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors. On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the two actors were spotted out together in NYC’s East Village, where they went on a bike ride together, Kravitz sharing Tatum’s Black BMX bike.

While Kravitz filed for divorce in January 2021, Tatum has also been living the single life since splitting from his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jessie J in October 2020. Although the rumors that Kravitz and the Magic Mike star were dating began around the time of her divorce filing, anonymous sources told E! that the rumors weren’t true.

Although it’s unclear when the Kravitz-directed flick will be released, per Deadline, the movie is about a waitress who pursues Tatum’s character, a rich techie, and finds herself in a world that isn’t what it seems. When she’s invited to a gathering on a private island, things begin to unravel. When speaking about the project to the publication, Kravitz said, “There’s absolutely a thriller element to the film, but it has comedy, drama, and real heart. At heart, though, it’s a genre thriller.”

In June 2021, Tatum told Deadline that Kravitz was a super convincing person, so much so that she convinced him never to wear Crocs again. “When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me, and I never wear Crocs anymore,” said the actor.

Kravitz, who was also being interviewed about the upcoming film, replied, “I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan.”

Between bike and coffee dates and wardrobe advice, their relationship sounds a bit more like a couple than a friendship. The problem is, fans will have to wait to see if they ever confirm they’re dating, or if they’re “just friends.”