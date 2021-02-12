Any piece of news about One Direction is a big deal for Directioners these days. Aside from releasing solo tunes, the 1D boys tend to keep low profiles and are rarely seen together. Which is exactly why Twitter fell into a frenzy on Feb. 12 when a rumor surfaced claiming Harry Styles and Niall Horan had recently taken a walk together. The news was not casual at all, and the tweets about Harry Styles and Niall Horan's rumored reunion are excitement overload.

It's no secret there's a bit of ~tension~ between some of the 1D guys, specifically between Zayn Malik and the rest of the bandmates. But when the band's 10-year anniversary rolled around in July 2020, Styles shared a message that was entirely positive.

He wrote, "I've been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that's happened over the last ten years. I've seen things and places that I'd only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life."

It appears he's remained particularly close with Horan, or, at least, has a friend who looks like the spitting image of him. After seeing photos of what appeared to be Styles and Horan on a hike together, fans freaked out.

"Niall and Harry being spotted hanging out together may have single-handedly just ended the pandemic," one fan tweeted.

Fans couldn't seem to wrap their heads around the news.

Twitter went into complete chaos with hundreds of tweets about the rumored reunion.

The photographic evidence of the walk surfaced weeks after the rumored reunion, which was said to take place on Feb. 2. But it was only a matter of time before the pics saw the light of day. Nothing slips by eagled-eyed Directioners, especially not news as exciting as this.