It's hard to believe it's been ten years since One Direction formed on the X-Factor: UK, and they're just as blown away by the milestone as fans. A number of the bandmates took to social media to celebrate the anniversary, and their posts have fans in their feels. One Direction's tweets about their 10-Year anniversary are all so emotional.

July 23 marked a decade since the guys officially formed One Direction on the X Factor: UK, and they aren't letting it pass by quietly. For starters, the band's official Instagram paid tribute to the anniversary, and their team released a special video for fans to look back on the band's biggest moments. The video was the ultimate walk down memory lane for Directioners, and included clips from music videos, performances, and candid behind-the-scenes video content.

The 1D guys also personally spoke out about the anniversary, Liam Payne being the first to express gratitude for both his fans and bandmates on Twitter. "What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me," he tweeted.

Niall Horan penned a sweet message about the band's journey next.

"When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did," he wrote. "So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing."

"Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don't think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik . So proud of you all individually," Tomlinson wrote.

Harry Styles posted the longest message of all, sharing a string of tweets that will have any Directioner drying their eyes. He wrote,

I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up," Styles began. "I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful," he said. "I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten," he tweeted.

Zayn Malik has yet to post about the anniversary, but, then again, he's far less active on Twitter than the other members. Even though the band is no longer together, and they've had their ups and downs, they'll always have a special place in each other's hearts.