Three cheers for 10 years! It's been a decade since One Direction first stole fans' hearts after they were put together as a group on X Factor: UK, and there's an epic celebration being planned in honor of the milestone. Hold on to your hats, Directioners, because One Direction's 10-year anniversary celebration details will have you so stoked.

According to public relations company Simon Jones PR, the special day is being celebrated with the launch of a "10-year celebration video especially made for their fans." July 23rd marks the important date for 1D fans globally, and the video will be chock full of memories.

"The video will document highlights of the band's career, from forming on The X Factor to releasing their single 'History,' including clips from music videos, performances and candid behind-the-scenes video content. And of course the special relationship they have with their fans," the company said. Basically it will be the ultimate walk down memory lane for fans of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson.

In addition to releasing the meaningful video, the company says there will be a 1D anniversary website which will act as an "immersive" experience for fans. The site will take the form of a timeline charting the band's history, from their X-Factor days to the biggest successes.

Sadly, it doesn't look like the 1D guys are directly involved, but who knows what will happen down the line. After all, the bandmates have hinted at doing something special for the 10-year anniversary.

Payne had fans losing it back in April, when he teased the prospect of a 1D reunion in an interview with The Sun. At the time, Payne said the band had “all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice.”

“There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around," he added. Then, the bandmates further fueled reunion speculation when they all followed Malik on Twitter in April.

For now, fans will have to hold out hope for the band's long-awaited reunion, but they will have plenty of opportunity to reminisce on their most pivotal career moments.

The most important part of 1D's career has always been their music, and fans will be able to re-imagine some of their biggest hits with the anniversary celebration. Simon Jones PR says "reformatted EPs will be released across streaming platforms" and will feature B-sides, rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions from their discography.

The first details of One Direction's 10-year anniversary celebration are undeniably epic, but the present-day 1D boys are the only thing missing.