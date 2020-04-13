Ever since One Direction began their indefinite hiatus in December 2015, fans have been wondering when Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson will reunite again. Through the years, the guys teased fans by saying their reunion would happen someday, but due to their busy schedules as solo artists, they didn't know exactly when. Now, Payne gave fans a major update, hinting something was in the works for the group's 10-year anniversary since forming on The X Factor in July 2010. Since there's been a lot of One Direction-related activity happening the past few months, here are five signs One Direction will reunite in 2020. Yes, including Zayn Malik.

Days before the guys gave their final performance as a group on the X Factor on Dec. 13, 2015, Tomlinson told Alan Carr on Chatty Man he predicted their hiatus wouldn't last more than "18 months." As that time frame came and went, fans became more restless over the thought of a reunion. Now, it seems fans' wishes may finally come true, because the guys have been hinting at a reunion more than ever before. With the group's 10-year anniversary around the corner, here are five signs One Direction will reunite this year.

1. A Secret Anniversary Project

Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In December 2019, Payne hinted at a One Direction documentary for the group's upcoming anniversary when discussing the last time he visited Dubai with the group. "It’s hard for me to remember specific gigs because it was a blur of planes and sound checks and screams," he told Dubai’s City Times. "I think we filmed that show and it will be part of a documentary around an anniversary."

2. One Direction's Website Update

According to fans, on Jan. 5, the One Direction website was updated, and the text at the bottom of the page changed to "2020 Sony Music Entertainment." Fans trended #OneDirection2020 to share their excitement over what the update could mean.

3. The Guys Have Never Ruled A Reunion Out

While promoting his debut album Walls on The One Show in January, Tomlinson discussed the possibility of a reunion in 2020. "I think it’ll happen at some point, we’d be stupid not to. I think we’re kind of exploring and enjoying ourselves individually," he said, clearly not confirming or denying it.

Horan shared a similar sentiment in a February 8 interview with RTE Entertainment. "We'd be absolutely ridiculous not to reform the band. We haven’t really spoken about the ‘when's' but we do know we will [reunite]," he admitted.

4. They're Working on Something

In an April 9 interview with The Sun, Payne gave fans another update surrounding the group's secret anniversary project.

"We've got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice," Payne said. "To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting."

Fans initially believed the project was just a documentary, but Payne teased there was more in the works for the group's upcoming anniversary. "There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around," he added.

5. The Guys All Followed Zayn on Twitter

Due to the guys' complicated relationship with Malik, fans ruled out any possibility the "PILLOWTALK" singer would be part of the reunion, but that all changed on April 12 when fans realized Styles, Payne, Tomlinson, Horan and the official One Direction account all followed Malik again on Twitter.

Fans also noticed how Malik is reportedly no longer listed as an "ex-member" on Google and is instead listed as "vocals." On top of that, the group's Apple Music profile has a picture of the five-piece all together again.

Whether the secret project is just a documentary or a full-blown reunion, fans will be looking forward to July 23 to see what happens.