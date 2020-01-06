The year 2019 was the era of musical reunions, as the Pussycat Dolls, the Jonas Brothers, and My Chemical Romance all reunited within months of each other. Ever since One Direction began their indefinite hiatus in 2015, fans have been waiting year after year for the group to finally make their epic return as well. A reunion has seemed less likely as the years pass and all the members of 1D thrive as solo artists, but, now, a recent update has fans convinced One Direction will reunite in 2020.

To recap, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are all focusing on solo work. Payne and Styles released albums in December (LP1 and Fine Line, respectively), while Tomlinson will release his debut album, Walls, on Jan. 31, and Horan will drop his sophomore album later this year. Although Styles, Tomlinson, and Horan will also tour this year, that hasn't stopped fans from thinking they'll sneak in a reunion somewhere in the middle of it all.

On Jan. 5, fans noticed the One Direction website was updated, and it now reads "2020 Sony Music Entertainment" at the bottom of the page. Of course, fans thought this meant a One Direction reunion was in the works.

"ONE DIRECTION’S WEBSITE WAS UPDATED TO 2020 THIS IS NOT A DRILL," one fan tweeted.

"One directions website was reactivated #OneDirection2020 #onedirection," another fan wrote.

"THE FACT THAT ONE DIRECTION WEBSITE JUST GOT REACTIVATED AND THE WHOLE FANDOM IS LOSING IT JUST WHAT IF THEY ANNOUNCE THEIR COMEBACK," another fan tweeted.

Of course, some fans are hesitant to believe the update actually means anything major, and they're getting their clown suits ready in case they're totally wrong about a comeback.

According to iHeartRadio, Payne teased a possible One Direction documentary coming soon. While in Dubai for a Dec. 27 concert, Payne recalled the last time he visited the city as part of One Direction. "It’s hard for me to remember specific gigs because it was a blur of planes and sound checks and screams," the singer told Dubai’s City Times. "I think we filmed that show and it will be part of a documentary around an anniversary."

One Direction formed on the X Factor in July 2010, and that means this coming July, it will be the group's 10-year anniversary. So if the website update doesn't mean a group reunion, fans think it's related to the possible documentary.

Reunion or no reunion, with Styles, Horan, and Tomlinson all touring this year, 2020 will be huge for Directioners no matter what.