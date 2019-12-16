If you were wondering what Miley Cyrus' ex has been up to while she and Cody Simpson have been filling our newsfeeds to the brim with PDA pics, according to a report from The Daily Mail, he's moved on with a new model girlfriend. Liam Hemsworth reportedly introduced Gabriella Brooks to his family on Dec. 13. So, um, yeah, I'd say that's a definite step toward Seriousville.

While meeting your new partner's parents for the first time can oftentimes be majorly awkward, it seems as though this particular meeting went extremely well. The Daily Mail snapped and published multiple pictures of a smiling Gabriella meeting Liam's parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth. "Throughout the lunch, Gabriella struggled to wipe the smile off her face as she got to know Liam's family," The Daily Mail reported, also noting that she "appeared to hit it off with the 29-year-old actor's mother and father."

The group's mega fun lunch took place in none other than Australia's Byron Bay, where the model just so happened to post a series of photos on Instagram on Nov. 30. She simply captioned the carousel, which ranged from scenic shots of the beach to bikini-clad mirror selfies, "Byron <3." Check out the images for yourself here and prepare to want to pack your bags and purchase a non-refundable one way ticket to Australia:

The meeting between 21-year-old Gabriella and 29-year-old Liam's parents comes just a couple of months after he was spotted kissing 22-year-old actress Maddison Brown back in October.

Liam formally announced his split from Miley on Aug. 12 by sharing a picture of a sunset on Instagram along with this caption:

Hi all

Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love.

Luckily, there's a good chance Liam's reported new girlfriend understands what he's been going through since his split. According to Cosmopolitan, the model dated 1975 frontman Matthew Healy for four years before their reported breakup this past fall.

Here's a picture of them looking simultaneously trendy and in love back in April:

Whether or not Gabriella and Liam are actually dating or just happen to be friends who grab lunch and meet each other's parents, here's to hoping they're able to lean on each other following their respective heartbreaks.