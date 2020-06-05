Issa Rae & Louis Diame's Relationship History Is Extremely Private

Insecure star Issa Rae doesn't hold anything back in front of the cameras, but she's made it clear that her personal life is no one's business but her own. Even after debuting a sparkly ring on that finger, the actor still played it coy, which is just one reason why Issa Rae and Louis Diame's relationship history is somewhat of a mystery. Rae and the Senegalese businessman have been together since at least 2012 and have made a few joint public appearances, but beyond that, fans know next to nothing about their romance — and that's exactly the way Rae likes it.

During an April 2018 interview with Marie Claire, Rae said she likes to keep her private life private because "I get so much feedback about everything. The one thing I don't need feedback on is who I'm sleeping with." Fair enough. When asked about her dating life by Vogue in Feb. 2019, Rae expressed a similar sentiment. "I don't want any input," she said. "As a writer, you put everything on the table. ... Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I'm f*cking? No, I don't need input. I'm good." Again, makes sense to me.

But in July 2021, she did publicly share photos of her and Diame’s gorgeous wedding. Here's what little I do know about their low-key romance.

Diame Was Referred To As Rae's "Boyfriend" In Oct. 2012 The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images Though it's unclear when exactly these two started dating, an Oct. 2012 Washington Post article about The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl referred to Diame (who was 29 and a student at the time) as Rae's "boyfriend." The article also mentioned that Diame made a brief cameo appearance in Episode 7 of her web series.

They Attended The 'Insecure' Premiere After-Party In Oct. 2016 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Diame joined Rae at the after party following Insecure's Oct. 2016 premiere at Studio 11 in Los Angeles, though he didn't walk the red carpet with her earlier in the night.

They Went To A Golden Globe Awards After-Party In Jan. 2017 Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images A few months after Insecure premiered, the couple stepped out again to attend HBO's official Golden Globes after-party at Circa 55 Restaurant in Los Angeles, though Diame once again skipped out on the red carpet.

They Attended The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards In Feb. 2017 Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A month later, the duo made their official red carpet debut at the 2017 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where Rae was honored with the Vanguard Award for her groundbreaking acting, writing, and producing.

They Went To Another Golden Globes After-Party In Jan. 2018 Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Diame attended his second Golden Globes after party in Jan. 2018, which was hosted by Netflix at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Just like the year before, Rae took on the red carpet solo.