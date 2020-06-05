Issa Rae & Louis Diame's Relationship History Is Extremely Private

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Insecure star Issa Rae doesn't hold anything back in front of the cameras, but she's made it clear that her personal life is no one's business but her own. Even after debuting a sparkly ring on that finger, the actor still played it coy, which is just one reason why Issa Rae and Louis Diame's relationship history is somewhat of a mystery. Rae and the Senegalese businessman have been together since at least 2012 and have made a few joint public appearances, but beyond that, fans know next to nothing about their romance — and that's exactly the way Rae likes it.
During an April 2018 interview with Marie Claire, Rae said she likes to keep her private life private because "I get so much feedback about everything. The one thing I don't need feedback on is who I'm sleeping with." Fair enough. When asked about her dating life by Vogue in Feb. 2019, Rae expressed a similar sentiment. "I don't want any input," she said. "As a writer, you put everything on the table. ... Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I'm f*cking? No, I don't need input. I'm good." Again, makes sense to me.
But in July 2021, she did publicly share photos of her and Diame’s gorgeous wedding. Here's what little I do know about their low-key romance.