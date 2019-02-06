Someone call Effie Trinket — Katniss Everdeen is getting married. Rumor has it that Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are engaged! According to Entertainment Tonight, the art gallery director proposed to Lawrence this past weekend. Elite Daily reached out to Lawrence's team for comment on the engagement reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Multiple outlets have reported that Lawrence was seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger in New York City this past weekend, sparking rumors that Maroney had proposed. According to Page Six, the couple was seen at an NYC bistro called Raoul's when onlookers noticed the ring.

A reported onlooker at the restaurant told Page Six, “It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots." Considering Jennifer Lawrence isn't on social media (other than her Facebook fan page), fans most likely won't be getting any confirmation or denial of the reports from the Hunger Games star herself. Maroney has an Instagram, but it's private.

So who is Cooke Maroney? Reports of their relationship first came about in June 2018. According to Page Six, the couple met through one of Lawrence's best friends, Laura Simpson.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maroney is 33 years old and is the director of New York's Gladstone art gallery, according to The Cut.

"He’s definitely respected. He’s not a big player, but he’s a player,” a source in the art world told the outlet back in June 2018, when reports of his and Lawrence's relationship first surfaced. “I’d say he understands what good art is, as opposed to a lot of art dealers who just like to go to parties and do deals," they went on. "I know that he likes contemporary but I know he also appreciates modernism. I think he really has solid taste in art and he’s a very good art dealer, and I expect a fruitful career out of him.”

The couple has been together for about eight months now. While Maroney's life has been kept largely private throughout their relationship, Lawrence has had some high profile Hollywood relationships since she shot to fame with Winter's Bone. She previously dated The Favourite actor Nicholas Hoult off and on for a few years. After they broke up for good in 2014, she started dating Coldplay's Chris Martin. They were done by 2015, then Lawrence dated director Darren Aronofsky from August 2016 to November 2017.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a 2015 interview with Vogue, Lawrence said she was definitely interested in marriage. (The friend who reportedly introduced Lawrence to her now fiancé, Laura Simpson, is also mentioned in the interview.)

"I can't wait to be married," she said. "I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f*ck it up. But I'm also not banking on that."

Looks like she found that person! Congrats, you little lovebirds, you.