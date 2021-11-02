Kristen Stewart oozes quiet cool; she’s the patron saint of the low-key, laid-back lesbian. Whenever Stewart speaks about her girlfriend Dylan Meyer, however, the actress can’t help but bubble over with giddy delight. Stewart’s affection reached a new peak Tuesday, Nov. 2 when she revealed on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that she and Meyer are officially engaged after two years together.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," the Spencer star told Stern on the show. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

Meyer, a screenwriter, reportedly first met Stewart on a movie set more than six years ago, but the two didn’t reconnect until several years later, when they ran into each other at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

“The day that I met her, all bets were off,” Stewart told Stern in November 2020. “I was like, 'Where have I been and how have I not known you?' She's been, like, living in LA alongside my life somehow but not ever converging?”

The couple was first spotted in public together in August 2019 after Stewart and ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell ended their relationship. At the time, a source told E! that "Kristen isn't holding back at all and loves being with [Meyer]. They are moving quickly and always together."

Stewart has previously told Stern that she’s been ready to marry Meyer for a long time, and that she “couldn’t f*cking wait” to propose.

"I think good things happen fast," she said.

To say things happened fast for the couple is an understatement: Stewart reportedly told Meyer she loved her in a “sh*tty bar” late at night, after just two weeks of dating.

"Her friends were there or whatever,” Stewart explained to Stern. “They walked out and I was just like, ‘Aw man, I'm so f*cking in love with you.' Like, done."

"When you know, you know. You know what I mean?" Stewart added about her relationship. "There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don't know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you're in love with someone."

For Stewart’s 31st birthday in April, Meyer posted a tribute featuring their shared dog that was short but oh-so tender.

"Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family,” Meyer wrote. “Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off.”

Wedding details haven’t been revealed yet, but here’s hoping cool-girl KStew rocks her Converse down the aisle.