From her long-term relationship with Robert Pattinson to her reported on-again, off-again situation with model Stella Maxwell, Kristen Stewart's dating life has certainly been anything but boring. These days, she seems to have embarked on an intense new chapter with a certain screenwriter — in fact, Stewart just crossed the one-year milestone with her new GF, and they seem to be thriving in every sense of the word. If you're just catching up on Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's relationship timeline, you're in for a wild ride — their romance has been quite a whirlwind so far, and they show no signs of slowing things down.

Indeed, Stewart is notorious for being somewhat private when it comes to her love life. In an October 2020 interview with InStyle, she revealed that she's long felt uncomfortable about having her relationships scrutinized by the media. Stewart, who now identifies as bisexual, also added that things became even more complicated after she openly referred to herself as gay on Saturday Night Live because she felt an added pressure for her to act as a spokesperson for the LGBTQ community.

"Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things — things that would become not ours," she explained. "I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn't something I understood then. Only now can I see it."

It seems that after meeting Meyer, however, their love blossomed into something she couldn't possibly hide from the world if she tried. And that's fortunate for fans and stans — because their relationship is pretty darn adorable. Here's how this Hollywood romance played out from the beginning.

August 2019: The rumors ignite. Stewart and Meyer first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing on a stoop in New York City in August 2019. At the time, a source told E! that although Stewart had just been seen smooching Stella Maxwell less than a month earlier, she was now fully focused on her new relationship with Meyer. "Kristen is spending time with Dylan and very happy about it," the source told E! News. "She was seeing Stella for a little bit while it worked, but now she has moved on with Dylan." The source also added that Stewart wasn't "holding back" at all with Meyer and "loves being with her." "They are moving quickly and always together," the insider explained to the news outlet. While pics of the reported couple didn't emerge until the summer of 2019, Stewart revealed in an interview with Howard Stern that they actually met six years ago on a movie set. They lost touch for a while — until they both showed up at a mutual friend's birthday party, where Stewart says she realized "all bets were off." "'I was like, ‘Where have you been, and how have I not known you?’" Stewart told Stern, adding that their connection was instantly "so obvious." BTW, their relationship moved at warp speed — Stewart admitted to Stern that she said those three little words just two weeks into dating. "It was like really late, and we were in some sh*tty bar, and her friends were there or whatever, and they like walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh man, I’m so f*cking in love with you. Done,'" she recalled in her interview.

September 2019: Meyer drops major hints in a tweet. Just a month after that stoop smooch session was caught on camera, Meyer tweeted: "There is nothing like falling in love with someone to make you abruptly aware of all the different dumb/embarrassing/unsolicited directions your hair can go." Obvi, this further raised speculation that she and Stewart were an item. Oh, and notice how she used the L-word? Meanwhile, that very same month, Stewart and Meyer were photographed holding hands on a night out during the Toronto International Film Festival.

October 2019: They flaunt their romance on Insta. It didn't take long for the pair to go IG official. On Oct. 27, 2019, Meyer posted a romantic black-and-white pic of her and Stewart in a liplock, with the caption: "Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police."

November 2019: Stewart reveals her proposal plans. During her November 2019 interview with Stern, Stewart got super candid about how serious her relationship with Meyer had already become. In fact, she told Stern that she "can't f*cking wait" to propose to her girlfriend. "I want to be, like, somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast," she explained during the interview. "It's just, like, when you know, you know."

December 2019: They're spotted on an afternoon date. Demonstrating that they are the definition of #couplegoals, Stewart and Meyer were seen in December 2019 enjoying a casual spa day together, during which they reportedly got mani-pedis. Now that's a day date I can get behind.

April 2020: Meyer shares a sweet b-day tribute. In honor of Stewart's 30th birthday on April 9, Meyer posted another sweet photo of them together — this time with an even more heartfelt caption. "It’s my absolute favorite person's birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her," Meyer wrote. "It's a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your sh*t on fire."

June 2020: They're seen grabbing coffee together. It appeared that Meyer and Stewart's relationship was as strong as ever when they were spotted on a mid-quarantine coffee run in matching outfits. I mean, could they get any cuter?

September 2020: They encourage people to vote. Stewart doesn't have an Instagram, but Meyer posted a pic of her in a "VOTE" tee in order to spread an important message about the 2020 election, writing: "I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say and doesn’t have her own account. Happy #nationalvoterregistrationday!" Below Meyer's intro, Stewart wrote: "I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless. I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country ... I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other." Meyer, for her part, shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo of herself and Stewart together, writing beneath it: "I really hope you vote. There are lots of crucial issues on your ballot besides the presidency and your voice truly does make a difference. The opportunity to have a say in the laws that govern you is precious, please don’t waste it." Clearly, this duo shares many of the same beliefs — which is no doubt one reason why they have such a solid connection.