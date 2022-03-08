Aw, Channing Tatum Is Reportedly A Fan Of Zoë Kravitz’s Role In The Batman

When Zoë Kravitz was cast in 2019 to play Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in The Batman, it felt like the purrfect match of sultry character and stunning actor. Now that director Matt Reeves’ film has finally dropped in theaters, The Batman has received rave reviews. But one assessment of Kravitz’s performance stands above the others. Her rumored boyfriend Channing Tatum is reportedly “proud” her role in the film.

People reported on March 8 that an unnamed source told them Tatum has been telling everyone how he feels about seeing Kravitz in the film. “He is a huge fan of her acting,” the source reportedly said.

Kravitz and Tatum sparked dating rumors in August of last year when they were spotted hanging out in New York City, enjoying bike rides and grabbing some coffee together. This came after Kravitz cast Tatum in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island earlier last year. In the film, Tatum plays a mysterious billionaire.

Last month in an interview with Elle, Kravitz spoke about casting Tatum in her film. “Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, I think he’s a feminist,” Kravitz said. “You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark.”

She was also asked by Elle about the paparazzi photos of her out with Tatum. She didn’t confirm or deny their rumors relationship but said, “I’m happy.”

Channing isn’t the only celeb close to Kravitz supporting her latest film. On Feb. 28, Kravitz's stepdad Jason Momoa (who is married to actress and Kravitz’s mom Lisa Bonet) shared an Instagram pic with Tatum as the two prepared to go see The Batman.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” Momoa wrote in the caption. “Finally @thebatman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz.”

At the New York City premiere of the film last week, Momoa only had good things to say about Kravitz’s boyfriend. He called Tatum “wonderful,” per People.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

According to Variety, The Batman, which is currently playing in theaters, earned $128.5 million in the home box office during opening weekend.