Zoe Kravitz Will Play Catwoman In ‘The Batman' & I'm Screaming

It can be hard to keep up with all the superhero movies flying in and out of theaters, so just in case you missed it: There's going to be another Batman movie coming out soon. While another superhero movie isn't the biggest piece of news, the latest casting announcement for The Batman is worthy of plenty of excitement. Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in The Batman, and it's truly everything I could hope for and more.

Kravitz will be joining the cast of The Batman to play Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, a.k.a. the leading lady of the movie. She'll be starring alongside Robert Pattinson, who's playing the titular role. Jonah Hill has been in talks to join the cast as The Dark Knight's villain, The Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright is possibly going to star as Commissioner Gordon. All in all, it looks like The Batman is shaping up to have an absolutely star-studded cast.

Catwoman has been portrayed by a bunch of big names over the years, including Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer. Catwoman got her own standalone movie in 2004 when Halle Berry took on the role, and before that Eartha Kitt popularized the character in the 1960s TV series. Kravitz will be right at home continuing this tradition of superstar women embodying Catwoman. I'm not the only one who's excited for her turn as the iconic character. Fans on Twitter are expressing their total joy over the casting announcement.

This actually isn't the first time Kravitz will play a version of Catwoman. True fans will remember that she also voiced the animated, miniature version of the character in The Lego Batman Movie. Before that, Kravitz reportedly wanted to audition for The Dark Knight Rises, but she wasn't granted an audition. Luckily for her and for her fans, she'll be joining the Batman universe now.

Kravitz most recently starred in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and wrapped up Season 2 as Bonnie on Big Little Lies. Fans can look forward to her bringing that same level of masterful skill to her role in The Batman. She previously told Elle, "Even if I’m doing a big-budget movie that’s a machine to make money, I’m still trying to be honest in the moment in the scene. I don’t want to ever feel like I’m faking it."

Matt Reeves is sitting in the director's chair for The Batman, after Ben Affleck stepped down from the job. Reeves has said that he plans to present a Gotham City fit for a noir detective. Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter, "It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films."

According to Reeves, the noir tone will mean that Batman and the whole gang will be going back to their comic book roots. "The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been."

The Batman hits theaters June 25, 2021.