In recent years, Olivia Wilde has made the move from in front of the camera to behind it, beginning in 2019 with her directorial debut Booksmart. And she’s been riding a huge wave ever since the film “hit a cultural artery,” as Wilde put it in her January Vogue cover story. She’s currently wrapping up her second film Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and she already has a third film in her pocket, Perfect. But her films aren’t the only reason she’s been the center of celebrity press the past year and a half. Her rumored romantic relationship with Styles has fascinated onlookers since photos and gossip of the two being linked first began. In her Vogue profile, Olivia Wilde gave a quote about the narratives that surround her relationship with Harry Styles.

Much of the negativity that Wilde has faced since dating Styles centers around her being 10 years older than the singer. When asked about the response to the age gap, Wilde admitted she’s seen the negativity, but doesn’t let it get to her. “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” she told Vogue. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

The 37-year-old explained that in the past decade, society has placed a large emphasis on the opinions of others rather than the thoughts and concerns of those close to us. “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although the two have kept their relationship on the down-low, subtle evidence like the fact that Wilde has been seen dancing while attending Styles’ concerts, sometimes being joined by her children Daisy and Otis, is enough to prove she’s happy and supportive of her partner.

The couple has also been seen getting close while vacationing on a boat while in Italy that made for some very steamy pics. However, tabloids and internet trolls spun a narrative into calling Wilde a bad mother who was only focusing on her own selfish needs instead of her young children. She told Vogue that she believes a parent’s happiness is important when raising a family. “Parenting forces you to be honest about how you live your life. It puts in sharp, clear focus decisions you’re making,” she said. “I think we owe it to children to be happy. They sense it. They’re so intuitive. The idea that you can trick your kids into thinking you’re happy is ludicrous.”

Wilde is not one for slowing down or holding back, and will be directing and acting in upcoming films Perfect and Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. But first, fans are eager to watch her latest film Don’t Worry Darling that is set to be released in September 2022. Until then, Wilde doesn’t really have time to play games, “As you get older as a woman, you put up with less bullsh*t,” she said. “I’m only willing to surround myself with people who are positive, and root for others. I choose kindness. I choose joy.”

Hm, treating people with kindness — where have I heard that before? It sounds like Wilde and Styles are totally on the same page.