Proof that 2021 is already vastly better than 2020: The year is kicking off with a rumor that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are dating. There are multiple pictures of the duo holding hands over the weekend while attending the wedding of Styles' manager Jeffrey Azoff and Apple Music's Glenne Christiaansen in Montecito, California.

The nuptials reportedly only had a 16-person guest list, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Styles officiated the ceremony, while Wilde was reportedly in attendance as his plus-one. According to TMZ, the maybe-couple reportedly spent the night at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, where the wedding was held.

A source reportedly claimed to People on Jan. 4, "They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy." The same source also reportedly noted that the pair "have dated for a few weeks."

On Jan. 4, The Daily Mail published photographs of Styles and Wilde reportedly "arriving back at his LA home with luggage in tow on Monday, shortly after they were seen driving around in Montecito in California together."

A source also reportedly claimed to The Daily Mail that "Olivia and Harry have become close and the pair have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks. She has been seen visiting his home on several occasions."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wilde and Styles were able to log in plenty of bonding time in the fall of 2020 as they filmed Don't Worry Darling, a movie that Wilde is directing and Styles is starring in. When chiming into the profile of Styles for his December Vogue cover story, Wilde opened up about how pumped she and costume designer Arianne Phillips were to have Styles on board for their film.

“She and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style," Wilde recalled. "And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don’t care.”

Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images

She later added, “To me, he’s very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has — truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity — is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world. I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.”

When commentator and author Candace Owens criticized Styles wearing a dress on the cover of that same issue of Vogue, Wilde jumped to his defense by publicly calling Owens "pathetic."

Wilde's rumored romance with Styles comes weeks after news of her split from partner of seven years Jason Sudeikis was announced on Nov. 13.