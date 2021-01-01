Eat your hearts out, old Hollywood fans — there's a glamorous new dynamic duo in town, complete with matching puffy shirts and plaid sweater vests. Harry Styles’ "Treat People With Kindness" video featuring Phoebe Waller-Bridge includes a lively little dance number that calls back to iconic La-La-Land performances by Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire. It's truly so much fun, and it just might be what everyone needs to start 2021 off on the right foot.

Styles released this video early on Jan. 1 as part of his latest solo record, Fine Line. Shot in black and white, the video has film-like qualities that are largely reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour. With sparkling costumes and Gatsby-like scenery, the production gives off a sense of kitschy nostalgia that's, ironically, a breath of fresh air in today's modern pop era. Although she doesn't have a part in the song itself, multi-talented Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge shows off her dance skills in the video. After noticing Styles' lively performance at a night club, Waller-Bridge joins him onstage for a spontaneous pas de deux — and from there, it's basically magic.

It's no surprise this dynamic duo is already making waves in the music world with this new video. Styles has already earned a slew of nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar," and Best Music Video for "Adore You." Waller-Bridge has also done well for herself, taking home the 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and directing Phoebe Bridgers’ "Savior Complex" video. Honestly, no one would be shocked if Styles' "Treat People With Kindness" video were nominated for a few awards, too.

This year has been a difficult one for the music industry, and Styles had to indefinitely postpone his 2021 tour dates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his music videos gave fans a more personal avenue to enjoy his work, and they definitely didn't go unappreciated. “I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place,” Styles tweeted on Dec. 15. "I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Treat people with kindness," he added.

Until it's safe for Styles to perform live again, fans can enjoys this exuberant, dance-filled new video over and over again.