Emma Stone's Reported Baby Name Has A Sweet Family History

Emma Stone gave birth to a baby girl on March 13, and while fans were thrilled for the Cruella actress, they’ve also been wondering what the name of her daughter is. Now, TMZ has obtained a copy of the baby’s birth certificate, and the meaning of her daughter’s name is reportedly so sweet. Emma Stone's baby's name reportedly is a reflection of her own.

Stone and her hubby Dave McCary reportedly opted to name their daughter Louise Jean McCary, which just so happens to be strikingly similar to the name on Stone’s birth certificate. Her full name is Emily Jean Stone (though, she obvi goes by Emma now). Her daughter’s reported name was not only inspired by her own, but her grandmother’s name as well. Yep, there’s a tie between all three of them. Emma's grandmother was named Jean Louise, so her daughter's name is the reverse version of it.

The story behind Stone’s baby’s name is adorable, and hopefully will hold fans over until they get to learn more about the little one. Stone and her husband have yet to share a photo of the infant as they are notoriously private (Stone deleted her Instagram page in 2013 for that reason).

Stone and McCary tied the knot in September 2020 after first meeting in 2016 on the set of Saturday Night Live. While Stone was adamant about not wanting kids for much of her life, that started to change two years into her relationship with McCary.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older,” she told Elle in September 2018. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, ‘I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.’”

Reports of the couple’s pregnancy started popping up in January, and Stone was soon seen out in Los Angeles sporting a baby bump. And now that her daughter is finally here, the reported origin of her birth name couldn’t be sweeter.