Shoutout to all the OG Tomdaya fans: You were absolutely right to be shipping them together from day one. Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship is adorable, and it’s not just because they play opposite one another in the latest iteration of the Spider-Man franchise. On April 20, Zendaya said that Tom’s “love and support” helps her tackle the more challenging aspects of her career — especially when it comes to playing out the heavy storyline of Euphoria’s Rue.

During an interview at Euphoria’s For Your Consideration event on April 20, Zendaya opened up about the pillars of their romantic relationship. “I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” she told Entertainment Tonight. According to the 25-year-old, Tom often helps lighten the load of acting out such a complicated character. She added, “This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.”

Tom had similar words for Zendaya. In December 2021, the British actor told the Associated Press how their relationship has offered him comfort and “companionship.” He explained, “The biggest way is just companionship, you know, like two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same times, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us.” As if I needed another reason to love them.

This is hardly the first time fans have heard the sweet deets behind Tom and Zendaya’s relationship. Back in July 2021, AKA before they even confirmed their romance, a source revealed how well the duo worked together. “They both challenge each other and balance each other out,” an insider told Us Weekly. At the time, the source said that Tom made Zendaya “laugh” while she helped “guide him through the world of celebrity.” And it sounds like that’s a pattern that they’re still embracing.

So maybe this balancing act is why Zendaya isn’t giving Tom a role in the HBO drama — despite his, ahem, frequent pleas to make a cameo? Whatever works, but I’m still hoping to see Tom at East Highland High School someday.