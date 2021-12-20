Tom Holland Really Wants To Be In Euphoria With Zendaya

There’s no denying Tom Holland and Zendaya’s chemistry. The couple sizzles on screen in the Spider-Man films, so much so that fans want Holland to join his girlfriend in her other big project. Well, you’re in luck: Holland wants the same thing, and it sounds like Zendaya is down to make it happen. That doesn’t necessarily mean Tom Holland will be in Euphoria Season 2, but there’s hope he may have a cameo soon enough.

Holland voiced his wish to cameo on Euphoria while answering fan questions with Zendaya in a video for IMDb. “Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed,” Holland said when asked if he’ll ever be on the hit HBO series. “I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season.” Although Euphoria was renewed for a second season back in 2019 while Season 1 was still airing, Season 2 didn’t begin production until March 2021 due to lockdown delays. The season wrapped filming in November.

“We should’ve tried to like easter egg, put you in there,” Zendaya replied, before promising to her boyfriend to try to get the cameo to happen. “OK, let me talk to some people. HBO! Let’s get them on the phone.”

From that exchange, it doesn’t sound like Holland is going to be in Season 2, despite visiting the set a ton. Then again, he is very practiced in keeping big secrets and bending the truth to throw fans off the scent of major cameos — I mean, he spent a whole press tour lying about the massive crossovers in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This isn’t the first time Holland has talked about his desire to show up in Euphoria. Back in March when Season 2 was just beginning production, Holland said he’d love to have a cameo in the series alongside his Spider-Man bestie Jacob Batalon. “I'd love to be in Euphoria, but with Jacob Batalon,” Holland told Collider. “I'd love for us to just be in the background of one of Zendaya’s scenes, just because they're two of my best friends and I would love to do anything with them, but also I love that show so it'd be nice to be a part of that."

Hopefully Holland will get to live out his Euphoria dreams soon enough. The second season of Euphoria will premiere on HBO on Jan. 9, 2022.