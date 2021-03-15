Tom Holland is ready to bring his big-screen friendship with Zendaya to the small screen as well, and it's just the Spider-verse expansion that fans would love to see. In a March 13 interview with Collider, the Marvel star said he is interested in appearing on Euphoria. So, will Tom Holland *actually* be on Euphoria? And if so, what could his part look like?

While Zendaya has been starring in the Spider-Man movies as MJ for the past several years, she's also been killing it as the troubled teen Rue on the hit drama Euphoria. The series debuted in 2019, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Season 2 has been put on hold with no announced premiere date. The airdate for the next season isn't the only mysterious thing about it — fans have yet to get any news about Euphoria Season 2's plot. So, it's unclear if the show is looking to add any new teens to its already sprawling ensemble cast.

If it is, Holland is up for the challenge. When asked what his dream TV show to guest star on would be, Holland admitted he's actually been talking about making a cameo on Euphoria. But he has one condition: His Spider-Man costar Jacob Batalon would have to be part of it as well.

"I'd love to be in Euphoria, but with Jacob Batalon," Holland told Collider. "I'd love for us to just be in the background of one of Zendaya’s scenes, just because they're two of my best friends and I would love to do anything with them, but also I love that show so it'd be nice to be a part of that."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Zendaya is got her start in TV before taking on movie roles as well, Holland has notably stuck to movies so far. His only TV credit to date is a lead role in the 2015 British miniseries Wolf Hall. Likewise, Batalon has also stuck to movies rather than television, so a part in Euphoria could open up a whole new world of acting for both of them.

Here's hoping the next season of Euphoria includes a little reunion for these Spidey-besties.