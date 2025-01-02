Tom Holland Reveals Why He Doesn't Walk The Red Carpet With Zendaya

Since getting together in 2021, Tom Holland and Zendaya have chosen to keep their relationship out of the public eye — aside from the occasional gushing interview. The couple rarely does joint public appearances. Of course, they have been photographed on few red carpets together — after all, they met while co-starring in the Spider-Man franchise — but Holland and Zendaya rarely walk the carpet together at her premieres. And according to Holland, his absence is for a good reason.

During an interview with Men’s Health, published Jan. 2, Holland explained why he prefers to stay off the carpet in these situations. “Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” he told the outlet.

The interview also touched on Holland feeling uncomfortable with so many eyes on him. “That lady is taking a picture,” the actor pointed out in the piece. He also mentioned all the pre-planning it requires for him to attend something as simple as a play. “It’s booked in advance, we sort it all out, we call ahead to the theater and make sure we can get somewhere private,” he told Men’s Health.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

According to Holland, he also plans to stop acting when he starts a family. He added, “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore.” Instead, he’ll focus on playing golf and being a dad. “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth,” he continued.

Zendaya has also spoken about their decision to keep her romance with Holland private. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she told Elle in a September 2023 interview. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”