Tom Holland and Zendaya have left a permanent mark on one another... literally. Prior to their recent engagement, the couple took a trip to the tattoo parlor and left with a romantic matching set of ink. Zendaya even gave fans a little glimpse at her new body art while at the Golden Globes.

About one month before Holland popped the question, he and Zendaya went to Boston Tattoo Company on Nov. 27 for a pair of subtle but meaningful tattoos, per People. Zendaya got a small “t” just underneath her left arm, and Holland now has a tiny “z” in a matching font on top of his ribcage. This is believed to be Zendaya’s first tattoo, whereas Holland also has a spider tattoo on his foot which he got in honor of his Spider-Man role.

The tiny letters were inked by artist Lily Jarnyrd, who told People it was a great session: “They were lovely to meet and it was a lot of fun!”

Although Holland has yet to show off his new tat, fans caught of glimpse of Zendaya’s “t” ink when she hit the Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 5. The Challengers star’s back-bearing gown showed off just a portion of the new body art.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

And that wasn’t the only symbol of her love for Holland that grabbed everyone’s attention that night. She was also sporting an unmissable diamond ring on that finger, immediately prompting speculation that she had gotten engaged. Sure enough, the engagement was confirmed the next day, with reports claiming Holland popped the question at Zendaya’s family home sometime between Christmas and New Year’s.

Sources have also claimed that Zendaya had “no idea” Holland was about to get on one knee, which would mean that when the two were getting their tats a month earlier, she probably didn’t know they would carry even more meaning given the timing. Just when you think this love story can’t get more romantic, Z and T manage to outdo themselves yet again!