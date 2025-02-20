When he’s not swinging around New York City as Spider-Man or supporting his fiancée Zendaya, Tom Holland has found something he’s else really good at: making non-alcoholic beer. The 28-year-old launched Bero, his premium non-alcoholic beer brand, in October 2024, which can now be found online and in stores like Target.

I got to try all three varieties of Bero — the Noon Wheat, Kingston Golden Pils, and Edge Hill Hazy IPA — in the fall, and quickly became a fan of the canned bevvies. So when I saw that Bero was teaming up with Santa Monica, California-based Emmy Squared Pizza on meal kits, I just had to try them for myself. These “Perfect Pairings” kits come with a 6-pack of Bero along with pizza, burgers, or both. The generous offerings serve up to four people, and can be delivered straight to your door through Goldbelly.

These are the ideal pairings with each Bero variety and what comes inside your box:

The Detroit-Style Pizza & Bero Kingston Golden Pils Kit comes with two Emmy Squared Pizza signature creations of your choice.

The Le Big Matt Burger & Bero Edge Hill Hazy IPA Kit comes with everything you need to make four Le Big Matt Burgers.

The Ultimate Emmy Squared Pizza & Bero Noon Wheat Kit comes with one Detroit-style pizza of your choice and two Le Big Matt Burgers.

Bero

Even though Holland himself had a difficult time buying his own product in stores, I was able to get my hands on three Bero meal kits to try at home. Here’s my honest review after having them for a week’s worth of dinners:

The Kingston Golden Pils Kit Is The Way To Go

Each kit comes with all the ingredients you need to make your dish, a box of Bero cans, a recipe card, and ice packs to keep everything fresh during transit. The Kingston Golden Pils Kit, with two Emmy Squared pizzas, was the easiest of the three to deal with. Everything arrived pre-made and frozen, so I just had to store the pizzas in my freezer until it was time for dinner.

You also get to choose from types of pizzas, like Classic, Vodka, and MVP. Other specialty pizzas with even more toppings cost an additional $2 to $3.50. I got to try the Colony Pizza, the white Emmy Pizza, and the Seoul Mate. The Colony with red sauce, Ezzo pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, and honey is a good go-to if you’re unsure. All three were delicious, though.

Even better, the prep is quick and easy. Just stick your pizza in the oven at 375 Fahrenheit for around 25 minutes — or a little longer if it’s frozen. One pizza is enough for two people, so you get about two dinners out of each kit, or four if you live alone. I really loved this combo with the lager-style Kingston Golden Pils. Out of the three beers, this isn’t my favorite on its own. However, the Golden Pils has that classic beer taste that really supports a flavorful pizza and makes you feel like you’re at a hometown pub.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Edge Hill Hazy IPA Kit Was Not Made For Girl Dinner

I really struggled with the burger kit. It comes with almost everything to make Emmy Squared’s Le Big Matt Burger, but you also need to get butter, lettuce, and make space in your refrigerator. There’s also a lot more assembly required, which means you’ll have dishes to deal with later.

When making the Le Big Matt Burger, start by thawing your patties in the fridge overnight. When it’s time, add some butter to your pretzel buns, and bake them in the oven until they’re slightly toasted. Then, heat up your patties on the stove and add them to your buns, topping the patties with cheese. Bake once more in the oven until the cheese has fully melted.

Finish off by adding lettuce as well as the sauce and pickles provided in your kit. Overall, this was a lot more work than my go-to girl dinners on a weekday night and more expensive than the other kits. The refreshing Edge Hill Hazy IPA was a nice pairing to the extra labor and heavy burger, though.

Bero’s IPA has become my favorite of the three varieties because of the tropical yet hoppy flavor. It also doesn’t hurt that, according to Bero, Holland has “been going for the Edge Hill Hazy IPA the most lately.” He’s got great taste.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Noon Wheat Kit Is The Best Of Both Worlds

If you’re feeling your Hannah Montana fantasy, you’ll want to get the Noon Wheat kit with both burgers and pizza. Noon Wheat was my favorite of the three Bero flavors before trying these kits, and it may still be my choice on its own. However, I prefer the flavorful Edge Hill Hazy IPA paired with these dishes.

If I could make my own kit, I would love to get two pizzas with the IPA, but since that’s not an option, this is my second choice. This kit is also the cheapest of the three, and if you live alone like I do, you basically get four meals out of it. That’s about $25 for a Detroit-style pizza or double patty burger with Bero delivered straight to your door.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

TL;DR: Date Night At Home Has Never Been Easier

These Emmy Squared Pizza kits are really delicious and a fun way to try out Tom Holland’s non-alcoholic beer. They may be a bit pricey, but you get a ton of food and drinks to enjoy for several meals. In fact, this is such a cute idea for a cozy date night in when you want to whip up a restaurant-quality meal while staying in your loungewear.