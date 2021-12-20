30 Spider-Man: No Way Home Quotes For Instagram Captions That Are Truly Amazing
With great quotes comes great Instagram posts.
Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow. The most anticipated movie of the year has finally swung into theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home had the second-best box office opening — only topped by Avengers: Endgame — with its release on Dec. 17. That’s pretty impressive during a time when going back to the movie theater is still relatively new and difficult for many people. It just proves how hyped up fans of the MCU have been about this film, and it’s why you need some Spider-Man: No Way Home quotes for captions on Instagram.
After enduring months and months of fan theories thrown around on TikTok and Twitter, you finally know which Spider-Man characters have made their appearance in the MCU. Let’s face it, you probably even screamed when your favorite characters showed up on screen. That was, of course, in between all the crying and smiling that was happening as well. Basically, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a roller coaster of emotions from start to finish.
In between the epic battle scenes, the film was also able to weave in some truly heartfelt moments between Peter, MJ, Ned, Aunt May, and even Doctor Strange. It’s these moments that capture all the feels that you’ll definitely want to share on Instagram. While you may not be swinging from spiderwebs across New York City or battling a multiverse of villains, you can still relate to these 30 Spider-Man: No Way Home quotes, making them great Instagram captions for pics you never want to forget. You could even use some of the sweetest Spider-Man quotes to go with a snap of you with your BFFs, like Peter with MJ and Ned.
- “I can help you. You know, I'm something of a scientist myself.” — Norman Osborn
- “Oh, my back. It's kinda stiff from all the swinging, I guess.” — Peter Parker
- “Yes, my spider lord.” — MJ
- “Can we just like sit up here all day?” — Peter Parker
- “I don't know how to work as a team.” — Peter Parker
- “I don't wanna brag, but I will. I was in the Avengers.” — Peter Parker
- “Is that a band? Are you in a band?” — Peter Parker
- “It is so crazy down there.” — Peter Parker
- “I generally don't go around advertising it. Kind of defeats the whole anonymous superhero thing.” — Peter Parker
- “I am so confused right now!” — Peter Parker
- “Now that everyone knows, you don't really have to hide or lie to people.” — MJ
- “You think your fancy new suit's gonna save you?” — Otto Octavius
- “Gods don't have to choose. We take.” — Green Goblin
- “Please. We've saved half the universe together. I think we're beyond you calling me ‘sir.’” — Doctor Strange
- “Strong enough to have it all... too weak to take it.” — Green Goblin
- “You have a gift. You have power. And with great power, there must also come great responsibility.” — Aunt May
- “You’re amazing.” — Peter Parker
- “You know magic, but I know mathematics!” — Peter Parker
- “Wait. No, seriously, what's your actual name?” — Peter Parker
- “You're flying out into the darkness to fight ghosts.” — Otto Octavius
- “Be careful what you wish for, Parker.” — Doctor Strange
- “You're not Peter Parker.” — Otto Octavius
- “I was just hoping Spider-Man would be Black.” — Max Dillion
- “Please, Scooby-Doo this sh*t.” — Doctor Strange
- “You can take the guy out of the chair, but you can't take the chair out of the guy.” — Ned
- “That's not how the spell works.” — Doctor Strange
- “That feels weird, but I'll allow it.” — Doctor Strange
- “Ever since I got bit by that spider, I’ve only had one week where my life has felt normal. Well, kind of normal, I guess. And that was when you found out.” — Peter Parker
- “They all die fighting Spider-Man. It's their fate.” — Doctor Strange
- “You’re not going to take this away from me.” — Max Dillion