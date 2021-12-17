Warning: Light spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow. When it comes to Marvel superheroes, everyone’s got a fave. But what makes things really interesting is seeing your favorite heroes and villains come together for epic battles and world-saving expeditions. That’s why fans were so eager for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, which hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021, included the return of ~visitors~ from all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe for one epic, nostalgia-filled film. But if you’re not looking to visit a movie theater anytime soon, you’re probably wondering when and where Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to stream. Here’s what to keep in mind if you’re eager to see everyone’s favorite web-slinging crime-fighter.

Before you start refreshing Disney+, a quick recap: When the official Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer came out on Nov. 16, it was pretty clear Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was facing a whole mess of trouble. After Peter’s Spider-Man identity was revealed, he turned to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help, hoping to restore his secret identity. Unfortunately, the spell got botched, resulting in some familiar faces — such as Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) — making appearances.

Seeing villains from earlier Spider-Man iterations is reason enough to want to stream the new film, but it looks like you might have to wait a bit to watch from the comfort of your couch. Because Disney owns the Spider-Man rights in partnership with Sony, Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t expected to hit Disney+ until mid-2023. This is because Starz has first rights to Sony movies, which means Starz alone gets to to stream Sony movies for the first 18 months after Sony films’ theatrical releases. So, the movie will be available to stream on Starz sometime between now and July 2023. After those 18 months are up, the movie is expected to arrive on Disney+, which means you’re looking at a July 2023 drop.

Until then, you can either head to the theater or simply rent some of the other Spider-Man films on demand. While the first two in the Tom Holland-led trilogy — Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) — are solid options, I personally suggest starting with Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man (2002). Something about Tobey Maguire in a Spidey suit just does the heart good.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.