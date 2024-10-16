For many people, Tom Holland is known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From time to time, TikTok will remind everyone (mostly with clips of his Lip Sync Battle performance) that he’s also a talented dancer and that he’s a supportive boyfriend to fellow actor Zendaya. Now, Holland can add beer craftsman to his resume as well.

The 28-year-old is joining celebs like Blake Lively and Bella Hadid in the zero-proof drink game. The actor’s first-ever business venture outside of Hollywood is a premium non-alcoholic beer brand named BERO, which dropped on Wednesday, Oct. 16, with three debut varieties:

Noon Wheat

Kingston Golden Pils

Edge Hill Hazy IPA (his current fave)

Creating BERO Was A Labor Of Love

BERO isn’t just a new project for Holland — it has a “personal” connection as well. In 2022, the actor challenged himself to not drink alcohol for dry January, which has led him to being sober for over two years.

The beverages allow Holland to enjoy the taste of a delicious IPA and pilsner once again while remaining on his “sobriety journey.” In a press release, he shared, “I wanted to create something that reflected my lifestyle and values. This beer isn’t just for those on a similar path, but for everyone who appreciates quality, craftsmanship, and living life to the fullest.”

BERO

An Honest Review Of Tom Holland’s BERO Non-Alcoholic Beer

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not a beer drinker. I don’t typically enjoy the taste of hops, and if I’m at a bar, I prefer something a little more exciting flavor-wise like a cocktail. When I order a beer, my go-to is something citrusy, fruit-flavored, or light.

Despite all that, I immediately fell in love with BERO.

Noon Wheat

The first variety I tried was the Noon Wheat, which was described as “bright and session-able” with a “perfect citrus finish.” The citrus flavor really came through in the tasting notes, and made me nostalgic for drinking beer in a hammock on the beach.

Rachel Chapman

I really enjoyed the Noon Wheat, and I can’t wait to drink it again during the summer or when I want something refreshing. The name also wins points for being adorable. According to the brand, it’s “named after Tom’s beloved schnauzer,” aka Zendaya’s dog, Noon.

Edge Hill Hazy IPA

My second choice is the Edge Hill Hazy IPA, which is “named for Tom’s school” (Wimbledon College, where Holland matriculated, was on Edge Hill) and has a tropical and hop-forward taste.

Rachel Chapman

I was hesitant at first because of the hops, but the drink was so refreshing and not bitter at all. The IPA was delicious, slightly fruity, and something I’d serve at a girls’ night in or while watching a football game this fall.

Kingston Golden Pils

The Kingston Golden Pils didn’t crack the top two spots, but it was still really delicious. It just didn’t have any exciting flavors to make it stand out. This is the basic or original flavor you’d grab when you just want a beer with dinner or you’ve been tasked with bringing drinks to a party or picnic.

Rachel Chapman

The pilsner is “named after Tom’s hometown” in Kingston upon Thames in England, and is Holland’s take on a traditional European Pils.

TL;DR

As a fan of Tom Holland, I love seeing that he really put a piece of himself into each flavor with the names, so it feels special and not just like a celeb trying something new as a hobby.

BERO BERO INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

I’m so surprised by how good these drinks are, and I can’t wait to see where BERO goes next. Hopefully, Holland can come up with new flavors for different seasons. Who knows, maybe we’ll even see some collabs between him and Zendaya. (It’s what fans are wanting after seeing a photo of what appears to be the Challengers star opening a BERO can on IG.)

For now, you can pick up a 6- ($16), 12- ($30), 18- ($45), or 24-pack ($55) of any of the three flavors or a variety 12-pack ($34) online at BERObrewing.com.