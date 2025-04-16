Staying hydrated is the key to surviving festival season, and Kylie Jenner has something new and refreshing for fans to sip on this summer. The 27-year-old just launched a Palm Springs variety pack of her Sprinter Vodka Soda, introducing four fruity new flavors.

Jenner debuted her Sprinter canned cocktail brand back in March 2024 with its first four original flavors — Black Cherry, Peach, Grapefruit, and Lime. A year later, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has added more options to the mix with the newly released Palm Springs Pack, which dropped on April 2. The new sips are: Pink Lemonade, Mango, Strawberry, and Pineapple. The lineup of tropical and summery flavors are ideal for extra hot days, like at Coachella in Indio, California.

So naturally, the desert-set festival was the perfect place to celebrate this launch. Sprinter’s new variety of flavors made surprise appearances at several Coachella parties and brand activations during Weekend 1, so I made it my mission to try out all four flavors while I was there to try to catch a buzz and beat the heat.

I found a Sprinter truck pop-up at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Outpost party on April 12, and began my taste test to see which one will be my new poolside companion as the weather heats up.

4. Strawberry Just Doesn’t Hit

Rachel Chapman

Out of all the flavors, I was the least excited for strawberry because it’s just not as exciting or unique as the others. Since strawberry is already such a popular seltzer flavor, I was pretty shocked at how off this drink tasted. It came off as the most artificial-tasting of the four, almost like it was flavored with strawberry lip gloss rather than actual fruit. A Sprinter-inspired lip kit for Kylie Cosmetics sounds better than a butter balm-tasting vodka soda — just sayin’.

Rating: 2/5

3. Pineapple Was Made For The Summer

Rachel Chapman

What I enjoy about Sprinter is that it tastes like a LaCroix. The flavors are light and the vodka isn’t strong, so it’s like a refreshing sparkling water. It’s not too in your face like some other canned cocktails, and the pineapple flavor is a perfect example of this. It has just enough fruitiness to give me the vibe of sipping a piña colada on the beach, without overdoing it with an overly alcoholic taste.

Rating: 4/5

2. Pink Lemonade Has The Most Flavor

Rachel Chapman

If you aren’t a fan of subtlety in your sips, I recommend the pink lemonade flavor. This was the strongest of the four, with a nice bite from the strong citrus notes. I enjoyed the pineapple and this one equally, but have to give the pink lemonade a higher spot on my ranking because it tasted a little more natural, and the sourness gave it an edge.

Rating: 4/5

1. Mango Is The Clear Standout

Rachel Chapman

I was most excited to try the mango flavor, since it just felt like it might be the most refreshing one while baking in the hot desert sun at Coachella. You don’t see a lot of mango vodka sodas either, so it automatically gets points for being unique. When I finally got my own can, all my hype was proven true. Sure, the fruit flavor is subtle, but the mango in there is so fresh and tasty, even compared to the other solid flavors. Out of the four, this is the one I’ll be bringing with me to the beach all summer long.

Rating: 4.5/5

Shop The New Palm Springs Pack: