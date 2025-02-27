Kylie Jenner continues to keep fans in a chokehold. Ever since the release of her legendary lip kits in 2015, her products have become staples among makeup lovers. Concealers, eyeshadows, foundations, skin care — there’s not much in the beauty world that she hasn’t dipped her feet in. She even launched her first-ever perfume, Cosmic, in March 2024.

Now, she’s ready to take her next steps into fragrance space with her newest scent, which keeps the “out of this world” vibes of the OG going strong.

Cosmic 2.0

Available to shop on Thursday, Feb. 27, on KylieCosmetics.com, this new aromatic builds on the warm florals of her first launch. A mix of zesty spice, floral sweetness, and warmth combine to reveal a fresh smell that signifies growth and rebirth — all while being bottled up in packaging that looks like an art piece on your vanity.

“I loved the idea of trying to capture the feeling of a new day and putting it into my next fragrance,” said Jenner in a press release for the perfume. “Cosmic 2.0 truly does that with fresh and bright notes of pear and pink pepper, while still having the warmth of my favorite amber and vanilla notes from our original version.”

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

After Jenner announced the drop in a video on her Instagram on Feb. 17, the hype was unreal. So, as a self-proclaimed perfume connoisseur, I had to put it to the test. Read on for my honest thoughts and opinions on Cosmic 2.0.

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Fast Facts:

Price: You can find Cosmic 2.0 on KylieCosmetics.com in three bottle sizes: 30mL for $48, 50mL for $60, and 100mL for $78. Plus, there’s a travel-friendly, 10mL spray pen for $26. If you want to smell before you shop, the fragrance will be available at Ulta starting on March 7.

You can find Cosmic 2.0 on KylieCosmetics.com in three bottle sizes: 30mL for $48, 50mL for $60, and 100mL for $78. Plus, there’s a travel-friendly, 10mL spray pen for $26. If you want to smell before you shop, the fragrance will be available at Ulta starting on March 7. Who this is best for: Anyone interested in a *modern* floral.

Anyone interested in a *modern* floral. What I like: It’s a brighter and sweeter take on floral; no grandma vibes. And the packaging? 10 out of 10, no notes.

It’s a brighter and sweeter take on floral; no grandma vibes. And the packaging? 10 out of 10, no notes. What I don’t like: Nothing specific — I just don’t see myself gravitating toward this smell because florals aren’t really my thing.

Nothing specific — I just don’t see myself gravitating toward this smell because florals aren’t really my thing. My rating: 4/5

Packaging:

While I try not to be a consumerism final boss, cute packaging will always reel me in and bring out my credit card. So, when I saw the sculptural reflective bottle of the Cosmic 2.0 fragrance, I was intrigued. The scent is housed in the same shape as the original Cosmic fragrance, but with a mirrored chrome finish to encourage self-reflection that inspires personal growth and self-love.

The concept is a cute and fun way to make the fragrance feel personal to each buyer, and I love how the contoured shape fits so easily in your hand. I also can’t help but appreciate how good it looks sitting with the rest of my perfume collection. Two thumbs up from me.

First Impressions:

According to the fragrance’s scent description, it has top notes of fruity pear and spicy pink pepper essence, a heart of creamy vanilla orchid accord and fresh lavender, and a base of warm amber and woody sandalwood accord. (For reference, the original opens with star jasmine accord and blood orange oil; works its way into golden amber accord and red peony accord; and ends with vanilla musk accord and cedarwood oil.) I can confirm that this is 100% accurate to how the perfume wears.

Upon the first spritz, I was immediately hit with a zesty freshness. I could sense the fruitiness of the bright pear, but it had a kick with the tang of pink pepper. Not long after, it started to read a little bit sweeter.

This is where the vanilla started to shine, but it wasn’t too sugary, thanks to the calming freshness of the lavender note that undercuts it. It stayed in this sweet, floral freshness for a few hours before the warm amber and earthy tone of sandalwood revealed themselves later in the day.

How To Apply:

The way you apply your perfume will always be a personal preference, but in the colder months, I opt for a spritz on my neck and wrists, while in warm weather, I add a touch behind my knees and at my ankles for an enveloping effect that leaves the scent across my whole body.

For Cosmic 2.0 specifically, Kylie Cosmetics recommends layering this perfume on top of the original Cosmic to enhance the sweetness and brightness or under the original fragrance for a warmer and richer aroma.

The Results:

After wearing the scent for an entire day, it was clear that this was the true definition of a dynamic floral. It starts bright to wake you up, goes into the floral sweetness of sweet vanilla and lavender to center you during the day, and ends with a warmth that invokes coziness for the perfect end to your night.

It lasted on my skin all day without feeling overpowering. I actually got tons of compliments from friends and passersby.

As much as I liked it, I don’t reach for floral scents often, so this won’t become a major part of my scent rotation. However, on those days when I’m feeling extra bright and lively, this will be my go-to.

Similar Products:

Cosmic 2.0 is a fun mix of fruit, spice, florals, sweetness, and warmth. These perfumes feature similar notes and capture the same multifaceted energy of this floral scent.

Is Kylie Jenner’s Cosmic 2.0 Worth It?

For $78, this perfume is totally worth it. The bottle is a great size, it looks cute, and it feels way more expensive than a lot of perfumes that are at a similar price point. I’d recommend this to someone who loves florals, but not the grandma kind. It feels very young and animated, yet still rooted in flowery, clean, and nature-y vibes. It’s the type of floral everyone is going to be leaning into over the next few years.

About Me:

When it comes to beauty, all things makeup, hair products, and fragrances will forever be my jam. As for my tastes, I lean toward maximalism with a love of glitter eyeshadow, glossed lips, and fun hairstyles. There’s no fun in beauty without experimentation and innovation.