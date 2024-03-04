Every celebrity with a skin care and/or beauty brand has a go-to daily routine. For Kim Kardashian, founder of SKKN BY KIM, swapping regimen tips and products with her sisters is par for the course. “I love sharing my skin care and beauty products with my family,” she previously told Elite Daily.

But with Kardashian’s routine including nine steps and costing a whopping $630 (!), it’s not for everyone. Thankfully, the youngest of the KarJenner clan — and founder of Kylie Skin — Kylie Jenner, has a more accessible system that has almost half the steps and costs more than $500 less.

Shortly after the lip kit queen launched her skin care brand in 2019, she dropped the details of her everyday skin care routine. It included:

In more recent years, it’s been updated to include a $25 coconut lip oil but no moisturizer (?!), which is definitely NOT the vibe when you want to be a glazed doughnut queen. So, to keep it more in line with my typical regimen, I spent two weeks putting Jenner’s OG method and products to the test.

Below, you’ll see how the Kylie Skin five-step daily skin care routine holds up.

Step 1: Cleanse

Jenner’s skin care routine starts off like any other: with a cleanser. She names the Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash as her cleanser of choice.

After using it myself, I propose renaming it to Foam Face Wash instead, because this cleanser is strictly bubbles and no foaming gel. Initially, this threw me. As a CeraVe loyalist, washing my face with strictly bubbles felt almost sacrilegious, if not dangerously drying.

But, despite its consistency, the lather felt effective without stripping. Jenner promises you only need one pump to break down makeup and debris. As a skin care maximalist, though, I used two or three to be safe.

The bubbles did their job breaking down the day’s debris. However, I keep my makeup to a minimum throughout the work week. On weekend nights, I had a harder time scrubbing off my eyeshadow. If you are prone to a full beat, don’t skip your cleansing balm. You’re going to need it.

Step 2: Tone

To tone or not to tone? That is the question. Unsurprisingly, Jenner and I choose to take the path of most resistance and tone to our heart’s content. Her toner of choice? The Kylie Skin Vanilla Milk Toner.

This isn’t your mother’s toner, so kiss that tight, burning sensation goodbye. The milky texture felt more hydrating than anything, but the presence of apple fruit extract helps eat away at dead skin cells for a smoother, brighter complexion.

Beyond the silky feel and subtly sweet scent, the size is what really sold me. Weighing in at 8 ounces, this toner is bound to get your dry skin through the winter and then some.

Step 3: Brighten

Jenner limits her skin-brightening treatment step to one serum: vitamin C. Widely considered the gold standard of antioxidants, this cult-favorite ingredient famously battles stubborn dark spots and protects the skin from free radicals.

Valued at $29, the Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum is the priciest item in Jenner’s routine, but its elegant texture makes the goop feel worth extra bucks.

Outside of vitamin C, this lightweight treatment boasts hydrating glycerin and moisturizing safflower seed oil.

Somehow the serum kept my skin dewy while quickly sinking in. I typically reserve my vitamin C serum for the a.m., but Jenner’s routine inspired me to apply it in the evening as well.

Two weeks wasn’t long enough to fade some of the extra pesky hyperpigmentation around my nose. However, I did notice some general brightening and improved radiance.

Step 4: Moisturize

Next, Jenner seals in her treatment product with a moisturizer. These days, moisturizers are a dime a dozen, but the Kylie Skin Face Moisturizer managed to stick out, thanks to its goldilocks texture — it sits somewhere between ultra rich and lightweight.

The cream is fragrance-free, which layers well with the other subtly scented products in the line. Jenner mentions that she also uses it as a base for her makeup. I swapped my primer for the velvety lotion and can confirm it doesn’t pill or leave behind an oily residue.

In terms of longwear, I didn’t notice a major difference from my regular primer, but it did save me a step.

Bonus: The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and oat extract, giving the skin plumping and soothing benefits.

Step 5: Eye Cream

For the fifth and final step, Jenner dabs on the Kylie Skin Eye Cream.

The tapered applicator is designed specifically so you can use it without your fingers. Since I am too old school for that method, I dabbed it on with my ring finger.

Jenner swears this cream keeps her under eyes looking fresh, but I am especially picky when it comes to eye creams. This one passed during the a.m. The pearlescent sheen counteracted purple and blue undertones prior to applying concealer. Plus, the caffeine laced formula depuffs around the under eye.

At night, though? It wasn’t my favorite consistency, so having it as the final step before going to sleep didn’t feel *amazing*.

The Verdict

Jenner’s skin care routine hits all the right notes for a beginner’s regimen: simple, easy to follow, and relatively affordable. However, if you are attempting to erase a prominent line on your forehead or quench ultra-thirsty skin, this combo is missing a few steps.

No mention of an SPF? Even if this is her everyday nighttime routine, it still feels incomplete without it.

Another surprising miss: vitamin A. As someone very nearly approaching her thirties, my ideal routine requires some sort of retinol and adequate sun protection.

That being said, if you are new to skin care and do not know where to start, Jenner lays out an uncomplicated framework to use as a reference point.