When I got the chance to test out Kim Kardashian’s full SKKN BY KIM collection and interview the star, I was going through a breakup and had abandoned my go-to forms of self-care. My “skin care routine” was half-heartedly splashing water on my face *maybe* once a day. Naturally, I jumped at the opportunity to try her nine-step skin regimen.

For Kardashian, skin care is an essential part of her self-care practice. “I never really skip it,” she tells Elite Daily over email. That’s why I expected the 42-year-old entrepreneur to talk about encapsulated vitamin C and the importance of both chemically and physically exfoliating. But I didn’t anticipate learning that I have things in common with the SKIMS founder — from falling prey to negative self-talk to using skin health as a gauge for overall well-being.

For the Kardashians star, being diagnosed with psoriasis in 2011 prompted her to reevaluate her relationship with her skin. “It was such a catalyst for my journey of skin care discoveries,” she says. “Now it’s so important for my peace of mind to know I’m taking the best care of my skin. It’s also such a relaxing time to have to myself when I’m applying my products.”

It doesn’t mean I don’t strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you have to put your mental health first and choose to make yourself happy.

Committing to each of the nine steps is no joke. But spending at least 20 minutes, twice a day, using SKKN BY KIM helped me follow Kardashian’s mantra, and I began to feel like I was nurturing myself. In a lot of ways, the routine inspired new things in me. I don’t mean new cells (although my skin does look amazing), but a version of me that allows slowing down, being kind, and pampering myself just like the Kardashian with whom I now have at least nine things in common.

Below, the reality star shares her favorite product in the collection, how she deals with criticism over her looks, and whether she shares skin care with her family.

SKKN BY KIM has been obsessively analyzed and think-pieced. What’s one thing about your skin care line that people still don’t get?

There are some people who might think the nine-step system is overwhelming, but I wanted to create a line that was true to exactly what I use. For me, all nine products are necessary for my skin care routine. Each product was created to be used together for a full routine, but can also be effective on its own. My personal favorite product is the Exfoliator — it’s so powerful yet gentle at the same time, and has both mechanical and enzymatic exfoliators to really help remove dead skin cells and promote skin resurfacing.

Your nine-step routine requires a lot of time bare-faced in front of the mirror. How do you avoid negative self-talk while you’re going through the steps?

It can be a challenge. My physical appearance has been scrutinized for years, both by myself and other people, and in the last few years, I’ve finally been able to make peace with the imperfections that I previously struggled to accept. The reality is that these imperfections show the life you’ve lived. It doesn’t mean I don’t strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you have to put your mental health first and choose to make yourself happy.

Do you share skin care with your family? Do you get mad if anyone takes your stuff without warning?

I love sharing my skin care and beauty products with my family! We all have such different beauty routines and looks, but we’re always swapping tips and products that we love — but I do prefer if they ask before taking anything from my bathroom!

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.