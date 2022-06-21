The product formulations in Kim Kardashian’s skin care line are not messing around. Launching on Tuesday, June 21, the brand new products in the SKKN BY KIM collection make up a nine-step skin care routine that the media mogul and skin care influencers (or skinfluencers) say will give you some serious glow — but at a hefty cost. Because these are luxury products with luxury price tags, I’m not out in these streets telling anyone to drop over $600 on the entire line. There are, however, two products that I think are worth splurging on.

In addition to launching multiple successful brands — RIP, KKW Fragrance — in the beauty industry, Kardashian’s worked with enough skin care experts to know what she’s talking about. She’s also spoken about the lengths she’s willing to go to maintain and preserve her own youthful appearance and, given how seriously she takes skin care, it’s no wonder that the earliest reviews of SKKN BY KIM are positive. This businesswoman knows what works. She also knows what sells.

However, even Kardashian herself seems to be aware that a nine-step skin care routine isn’t for everyone. On Monday, June 20, the day before SKKN BY KIM officially launched, the brand announced via Instagram that a five-piece “essentials” bundle would be available for purchase. The essentials bundle includes the SKKN BY KIM cleanser, toner, hyaluronic acid serum, face cream, and oil drops at a discounted price of $305, $53 less than the cost of buying each product individually.

How Much Is SKKN BY KIM?

Even pared down to the essentials, SKKN BY KIM’s price point is high-end and not affordable for everyone. The cleanser is the most affordable product at $43, followed by the toner for just two dollars more. The face cream is $85, the eye cream $75, and the oil drops and night drops are $95 each. There is a slight discount — about $10 per product — for refills, which is a nice touch.

If you, like me, do not have $300+ to spend on beauty products — and that’s just for the “essentials” — you can still get in on the skin care line that’s being called “super gentle for sensitive skin” and “unlike anything I’ve tried” by skin care enthusiasts. After reviewing all the details — in the name of science! — I’ve narrowed down my must have’s from this collection to two products that really stand out: the SKKN BY KIM Vitamin C8 Serum ($90) and the SKKN BY KIM Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($90). I promise that I’m not just obsessed with serums. These two products feature some A+ innovations.

The Must-Have SKKN BY KIM Product Details:

Let’s start with everyone’s favorite moisturizer super-charger and dry skin BFF, hyaluronic acid. What makes Kardashian’s serum a bigger deal than all the others out there? It’s the staying power. If you have dry skin like I do, you know a long-lasting hyaluronic acid can really work wonders to keep your skin hydrated and the SKKN BY KIM Hyaluronic Acid Serum claims to deliver 72 hours of potent hydration. This is a big deal, folks.

Skinfluencer Arika Sato called out how hydrated her skin felt after using this serum in her first-take Instagram review of the line. Beauty influencer Brandi Pope said using the serum made her “feel like a glow-y goddess.”

Second on my shopping list is the Vitamin C8 Serum, which Chriselle Lim, founder of PHLUR and haver of exceptionally gorgeous, poreless skin praised on Instagram. “I’m obsessed with the vitamin C8 serum,” Lim wrote in her mini-review of the serum ahead of the launch. “[It] felt more like a toner than a serum, but I’ve never tried anything like it. Skin is happy & glowing.”

According to the brand, the Vitamin C8 in this serum isn’t your average Vitamin C. Not only does it address hyperpigmentation and fine lines, but it actually boosts collagen synthesis, which is a fancy way of saying it helps your skin make itself dewier and bouncier from the inside out. Two cosmetic chemists were equally impressed by this serum, telling Allure magazine that this particular type of Vitamin C provides “great results, stability, and less irritation potential.”

Vanessa Beecroft for SKKN BY KIM

Where To Buy SKKN BY KIM:

There’s plenty more to dive into when it comes to the nine products that make up SKKN BY KIM, but I’m a lover of beauty science, which means these two serums are my standouts. SKKN BY KIM is exclusively available online at its official website, SKKNBYKIM.com, starting Tuesday, June 21 at 12 p.m. EST.