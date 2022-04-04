Kim Kardashian, mogul, mom, and divorcée, is rebranding. Specifically, she’s rebranding her fragrance line, KKW Fragrance, to reflect her single status. While you might be thinking, “Good for Kim,” you should know this rebrand is good for you, too. Since Kardashian is shutting down KKW Fragrance with plans to relaunch under a new name, all perfumes are now 40% off through April 30, so go forth and shop, friends.

The upcoming shuttering and relaunch was announced on Saturday, April 2 via Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance Instagram account. A text post shared by the brand featured a note from Kardashian that read, in part, “On May 1st at midnight, KKW Fragrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name—and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site.”

So what exactly does this all mean? It means all your favorite KKW Fragrance perfumes are now on super sale and you should stock up while you can. It also means that when Kardashian relaunches her fragrances, we might also be getting the next iteration of KKW Beauty, which went on a temporary hiatus last August.

When is KKW Fragrance relaunching?

There’s no official word on when Kardashian’s fragrance line will be live again after it shuts down. All we know right now is that the brand will officially shut down its website on May 1. According to the message Kardashian shared via Instagram, “I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey — I promise I won't be gone for too long.” (Elite Daily reached out to KKW Fragrance’s rep for comment on the relaunch date, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

What will the new KKW Fragrance brand be called?

There’s been some speculation, but no confirmation, that the next version of KKW Fragrance and KKW Beauty will be combined under the name SKKN by Kim. (Elite Daily reached out to KKW Fragrance’s rep for comment on the rebrand name rumors, but did not hear back in time for publication.) According to documents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office found by the sleuths over at Page Six, Kardashian applied for numerous trademarks using SKKN by Kim back in March 2021, a month after she filed for divorce. While this feels like a pretty serious clue, there’s no way of definitely knowing yet what the new brand will be called.

