Kim K Is Shutting Down KKW Beauty In August To Relaunch It As A "New Brand"

In an unexpected move, Kim Kardashian announced on Tuesday, July 6 that the KKW Beauty website would shut down on Aug 1, 2021, at midnight. She released the news in an Instagram post on the KKW Beauty account, stating that the shut down would only be temporary, and she and the KKW Beauty team work to relaunch “under a completely new brand.” Kardashian said in the post she plans to adjust packaging and website user experience in the process.

“On Aug. 1 at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look,” the post read. “I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned. In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website.” The caption included a note that, until the shutdown, all KKW Beauty products are currently 20% off (some up to 75% off), only while supplies last.

Kardashian didn’t provide any additional reason for KKW Beauty’s relaunch other than what she listed in her statement, but some fans took to the Instagram comments of the post to voice their own theories. “Same as Kylie then?” one user wrote. The comment references the fact that, on May 4, the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram posted a promotional photo of Kylie Jenner in a pink two-piece set with the caption, “Something is coming,” and archived all its previous posts. Since then, Kylie Cosmetics has posted various photos announcing what appears to be new versions of the brand’s hero products. The Kylie Cosmetics website has also shut down, now only featuring a countdown ending around July 15. Understandably, several fans have assumed KKW Beauty is simply following suit.

Other fans, however, believe the impending rebrand could have something to do with Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West. More specifically, several fans have commented their theories that the relaunch could serve as a way for Kardashian to change the “KKW” (Kardashian’s initials) in the brand name should she decide to drop “West” from her name following the divorce. “Get it girl. Lose that ‘West,’” another user commented. Granted, it should be noted that Kardashian appeared to sign the relaunch announcement with the name “West,” which is also still listed in her Instagram name as of July 7. Elite Daily reached out to KKW Beauty and representatives for Kardashian regarding the speculation relating to the name change but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If KKW Beauty follows a timeline similar to that of Kylie Cosmetics, fans might be able to expect the new-and-improved KKW Beauty website and inventory to return sometime in October 2021. That said, fans should keep their eyes peeled for any relaunch news via the KKW Beauty Instagram. In the meantime, stock up on your discounted KKW Beauty favorites and clear space in your beauty storage for a slew of new products soon to come.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.