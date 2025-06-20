Comedians hate two things: hecklers and forgetting to wear SPF. Or, at least the comedians in e.l.f. SKIN’s new standup comedy special do. On June 14, the cosmetics brand teamed up with pop star Meghan Trainor, drag icon Heidi N Closet, SNL alum Jon Rudnitsky, and standup comedians Marie Faustin and Andrea Jin to roast the sun for its risky behavior. The all-star group came together to promote e.l.f. SKIN’s Suntouchable collection while informing Gen Z viewers about preventing sun damage with the help of SPF.

The 19-minute special dropped on YouTube and didn’t hold back. The comedians quipped about all things skin care, from regrettable decisions to celebrity secrets. Standing in front of a blue sky backdrop, they jokingly tore into the risks that come with too much sun exposure, like “becoming very tan and sexy… and skin cancer,” Jin listed.

Rudnitsky admitted that he joined the sunscreen game too late, confessing that he’s jealous of Gen Z’s grasp on protective skin care. But even though this generation may know better than Rudnitsky used to, one in four Gen Z adults are already reporting sun-caused skin damage, according to a 2024 survey from the American Academy of Dermatology. So take Rudnitsky’s joke that Gen Z will “look like little [Timothée] Chalamet’s forever,” with a grain of salt — abandoning SPF in your skin care routine is nothing to laugh about.

But unlike Rudnitsky, Faustin was able to brag about her impeccable sunscreen skills, playfully telling the crowd, “I wear sunblock every day. I’m not going to tell you exactly how old I am, but I just want you to know I’m in my early 70s.”

Trainor joined Faustin in her skin care secrets spill sesh, revealing to the audience that e.l.f. SKIN’s Suntouchable is an essential step in her morning routine — right after her team carries her out of bed.

Marie Faustin and Meghan Trainor e.l.f.

You can make SPF an integral part of your skin care ritual, too. The Suntouchable collection includes the Whoa Glow SPF 30, a glowy face sunscreen and makeup primer hybrid; the Invisible Sunscreen SPF 35, a blurring sunscreen-primer; the Invisi-Stick SPF 50, a water-resistant sunscreen stick; and the All Set for Sun SPF 45, a makeup setting spray with sun protection. You can buy the products on e.l.f.’s website and in stores like Ulta, Target, and CVS for $14 each.

Let’s glow, girls.