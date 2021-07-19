Kim K's Rumored New Name For KKW Beauty Just Fits

Kim Kardashian is known to break the internet. From her famous nude selfies to her recent divorce from rapper Kanye West, it’s no surprise Kardashian is causing yet another social media stir, this time, in the business realm. The businesswoman is rebranding KKW Beauty, and fans can’t wait to see what she has in store. Kim Kardashian's rumored new name for KKW Beauty totally makes sense.

Since Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, rumors flew that the couple were no longer even on speaking terms. Yet according to a source at Page Six, West actually helped the billionaire businesswoman rename her beauty brand. A supportive ex? I love to see it.

On July 6, Kardashian announced that her KKW Beauty website will shut down in August for a rebrand, and fans couldn’t help but wonder if the purpose was to drop the “W.” Yet the same Page Six source says that the motivation behind the company’s renovation was not the divorce, and for the time being, Kardashian plans on keeping her name as is. "Kim's decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West. It has been in the works for a while, and Kanye actually helped Kim to come up with the new brand name," the source said.

"It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body and many incredible collections over the past four years," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "On August 1st midnight we will be shutting down the kkwbeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged with an elevated and sustainable new look."

New documents obtained by TMZ seemingly reveal what company name the reality star-turned-billionaire might have chosen. According to these documents, Kardashian’s company filed both domestic and global trademark rights to “SKKN,” and the company will include skincare, nails, makeup, and other beauty items. In December of 2020, Kardashian snagged SKKN.com and @SKKN, so it looks like this project has been in the works for a while.

There’s no doubt big things are coming for Kardashian, and her company’s rebrand is just the beginning of her life as a newly single businesswoman. Not bad for a reality star-turned-billionaire who “has no talent,” don’t you think?