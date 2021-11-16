As soon as fall rolls around, my skin immediately dries up, and I have to slather on the moisturizer to not feel like my skin is peeling off. But, I recently watched a TikTok hyping up hyaluronic acid, and now, my skin feels better than it has ever felt. Deeply-hydrating hyaluronic acid leaves my skin feeling calm and soft without any grease.

There are a lot of trendy products out there these days, but those that boast hyaluronic acid in their ingredient lists are no snake oil salesmen. It’s a naturally-occurring acid that helps your skin retain water for hours. And despite it being a superhero ingredient, moisturizers with hyaluronic acid can still be super affordable.