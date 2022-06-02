I’m Still Digesting Kim Kardashian’s Quote About Eating Poop Daily

So… poopy-dee-scoop did have some kind of alternative meaning? There’s always a new batch of buttery moisturizers and masks that promise to give a temporary lift and ultimate hydration, and I get that it’s enticing to give them a try. But for Kim Kardashian, those products just might not be enough. She’d be willing to consume poop to further activate those rejuvenating ingredients. Yes, poop. I guess I’ve been doing this whole skincare thing wrong.

In a candid interview with The New York Times, the SKIMS founder did a deep-dive on her latest beauty endeavor, SKKN by Kim. While fawning over the upcoming skincare line, she admitted that she’ll try just about anything to maintain her youthful appearance — even if it comes from where the sun doesn't shine.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” Kim joked in the interview. “I just might.”

According to The New York Times, SKKN by Kim is a nine-step set that completely mirrors her everyday beauty regimen. Set to launch on June 21, the products will include a hyaluronic acid and vitamin C serum, a cleanser, toner, face and eye cream, an exfoliator, oil drops, and a sealing night oil. Luckily, poop missed the product deadline.

Besides the aforementioned vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, familiar ingredients such as shea butter and squalene (a moisturizing additive that’s naturally found in our system, per Harper's Bazaar) are heavily found in the line. To the naked eye, or someone that’s not interested in crafting their own skincare routine, nine products might seem excessive. But according to Kim, this somewhat lengthy roster is “necessary.”

SKKN rips an aesthetically pleasing book from her SKIMS line. In Kim’s signature go-to neutral hues, each product is packaged in sleek, refillable bottles. It seems that each of her business ventures serves as an intimate look into her love of a luxurious lifestyle. How far she’s willing to go to maintain it? Well, now we know.