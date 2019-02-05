Kim Kardashian keeps it real when it comes to calling out her critics, especially if those critics make assumptions about her that aren’t based on solid facts. Take, for example, when the Daily Mail insinuated that Kardashian wasn’t qualified to hold a Master Beauty seminar simply because it appeared she was having a “bad skin day.” Kardashian promptly clapped back at the outlet and explained that her skin looked the way it did was because of an autoimmune condition. Kim Kardashian’s response to “bad skin day” remarks show that you definitely cannot judge a book by its cover.

It all started on Tuesday, Feb.5 when the Daily Mail tweeted out a photo of Kardashian with blotchy skin and captioned it with, “Make-up mogul Kim Kardashian suffers bad skin day ahead of Master Class beauty seminar.”

Kardashian quoted the tweet and revealed that she’s actually experiencing a psoriasis flare-up on her face. “It’s psoriasis all over my face. 😢,” she wrote.

According to the Mayo Clinic, psoriasis is a “common skin condition that speeds up the life cycle of skin cells.” In people with psoriasis, cells build up rapidly on the surface of the skin causing blotchy or scaly patches, which is basically what Kardashian has in the Daily Mail’s photo.

Kardashian first revealed that she had psoriasis back in 2011 during an episode with Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Since then, she’s been very open about how she lives with it and how psoriasis flare-ups affect her. For example, in a December 2018, Kardashian pondered whether she needed to be on medication for her condition and even asked fans for advice.

“I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter at the time. “I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!”

And in January 2017, she revealed to her followers that she was getting psoriasis on her face, so this has been an ongoing issue for Kardashian and she’s been rather open about it with her fans.

In February 2015, Kardashian opened up to Into The Gloss about living with psoriasis and her skin care regimen.

“I’m really big on laser facials. I have this at-home LED light therapy machine called Quasar MD Plus that I got it for my psoriasis because I’ll try anything,” she explained. “I used to have it so bad on the back of my legs. I had a lingerie photoshoot once, and it was just covering my legs. I have the behind-the-scenes pictures, and it’s pretty crazy. Now I just have two patches that won’t seem to go away, but the rest have gone away ever since I had the baby.”

So, dealing with psoriasis and talking about it publicly is nothing new for Kardashian. Thankfully, the reality star likes to keep it real and show critics like the Daily Mail that psoriasis is nothing to be ashamed of. Good for you, Kim!