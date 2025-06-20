Coco Jones is experiencing a lot of firsts in 2025. Following the release of her debut album, Why Not More?, in April, the Grammy winner kicked off a headlining tour in May just days after walking the steps of the Met Gala, wearing a custom Manish Malhotra suit.

The 27-year-old tells Elite Daily she was “caught off guard” by the epic scale of the annual fashion fundraiser in New York City. “I'm used to red carpets, and they're all pretty controlled in a sense,” she says. However, to be at the Met Gala was different. “To be on those steps — and see the cameras in front of you, behind you, to the left, and to the right — everything you do is a camera moment, like, whoa, very intense.”

Jones, who describes herself as “sensitive to a lot of the elements,” not only relies on her self-care after a massive event like the Met Gala, but also when she gets off stage at one of her shows. Catching her on the road during her Why Not More? Tour, Jones dishes, below, on her go-to recovery post-concert, her morning routine ahead of a show, and what she’s looking forward to the rest of 2025.

Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Elite Daily: What has been the most exciting thing for you so far on tour?

Coco Jones: The most exciting thing is hearing people sing the lyrics to my album. It takes years of putting together a project before you're finally satisfied, so to get that response from the crowd feels really rewarding — especially, since I feel like my album dropped fairly recently. To see people already knowing the words is really exciting.

ED: Can you walk me through your morning routine on tour, and how you get your wellness to a good start?

CJ: Rest is the first key element. Right now, I'm kind of in this night-owl type of lifestyle, because the shows start late and everything ends late. I try to get a decent amount of sleep, because I need that energy for the next day.

In the morning, I like my skin care to be very simple, but intentional. I do whatever my dermatologist has told me to do, which is basically some sort of salicylic acid and then sunscreen. As soon as I wake up, I hydrate. That's where Liquid I.V. plays a huge part in my life. Water, and taking it up a notch with Liquid I.V., has been crucial in starting my day off right and preparing my vocals for the show later on.

ED: What's your favorite sunscreen for not having a white cast?

CJ: I love Black Girl Sunscreen. The matte version. It's literally invisible. I'll put it under my makeup too, like a skin prep.

ED: What other tips do you have for not only feeling hydrated, but looking hydrated?

CJ: It's also the foods that you eat. I have this urge, especially after a show, to eat fries and just vibe, but if you don't fuel your body for the lifestyle and the energy that is demanded from your job, you will be worn out. I always have fruit as part of the “what's in my dressing room” rider. I also have protein shakes.

ED: When you have a big event to attend, like the Met Gala, do you take any extra steps getting ready?

CJ: You allot more time, just in case things go wrong. There's no rushing. I’m also very intentional with the prep and the planning before everything's executed.

Dana Jacobs/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ED: What is your self-care or recovery process when you step off stage after a show?

CJ: Immediately, it's vocal silence. Usually, I have a vocal cool-down that I do, too. I’m just trying to get my nerves to go back to normal, because it's such a high-energy show and the adrenaline's running through you.

But also knowing me, I'm like, “How was the show? What happened? Did you see that fan? Oh my God, they were living for this song.” I want to chat.

ED: What goes into your nighttime routine?

CJ: The main changes to my routine at night are in the skin care products. I’m using more of the heavy-hitter ingredients, like Retin-A, glycolic acid, and a thick moisturizer. Then, I like to romanticize my life in the shower at the venue by thinking, “OK, what rock star was here before me?” I make it cute by bringing a loofah, sandals, and shower caddy.

ED: Do you have a workout routine on the road to keep up your stamina?

CJ: I'm pretty inconsistent, because sometimes I just need to sleep. I really love low-intensity, steady-state cardio, though. I will be the first one to find an elliptical and a YouTube video. I also enjoy a light walk for an hour, but I try to be very gentle with myself.

Robert Okine/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ED: You’ve already done so much this year. What are you manifesting for the rest of 2025?

CJ: I'm manifesting inspiration for my next album. Tour is super inspiring, like, I notice when fans really enjoy something. It puts you in this creative headspace, so I’m hoping for new ideas to work on my next album and to continue to grow my brand.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.