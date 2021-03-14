Lots of decisions in life are tricky, but narrowing down the best CeraVe cleansers isn't one of them, because, truly, they're all fantastic. The best one for you, though, will depend on your skin type, since all CeraVe products are very much targeted toward specific skin concerns, like dryness or acne. CeraVe doesn't just make great cleansers for your face, either — they make some truly top-notch body washes, too.

That said, there are a few things that every CeraVe cleanser has in common. Namely, they all contain ceramides, which are lips that help promote a strong skin barrier — aka the thing that's responsible for locking in moisture and fighting off aggressors that can contribute to weakened or irritated skin. They don't contain synthetic fragrance, however, since some people (particularly those with sensitive skin) can find it to be irritating. Also, every CeraVe cleanser costs less than $20, and most of them come packaged in generously sized, long-lasting bottles.

Whether you've got dry skin, oily skin, or want a wash that's safe for everyone in your household, there's an option for you just ahead. Scroll on to shop five of the best drugstore cleansers from CeraVe, all conveniently available on Amazon.

1. Best Cleanser For Dry Skin CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Basic in the best way, CeraVe's iconic Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a foolproof pick for any skin type, though it's an especially good choice for people with dry or dehydrated skin, since the formula is rich in moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides. It's a gentle, creamy cleanser that doesn't foam, so it won't dry your skin out or leave it feeling tight. And while most people with dry or dehydrated skin should only wash their faces at night, this is gentle enough to be used twice a day, if you wish. This is one of the brand's many products that features the seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association (NEA), so it's a safe choice for people with sensitive skin and conditions like eczema as well.

3. Best Cleansing Bar CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Bar $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a bar soap person, you'll love this CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Bar. You may want to call it a soap, but it's actually soap-free; instead, it's loaded with the brand's moisturizing cream, as well as ceramides and hyaluronic acid, so your skin should feel really soft after getting out of the shower. You can use this on your face and body, and it also features the NEA Seal of Acceptance, so it's another great choice for sensitive skin.

4. Best Body Wash CeraVe SA Body Wash $14 | Amazon See On Amazon CeraVe's SA Body Wash is definitely one of the best body washes for acne out there — but honestly, regardless of whether you get body breakouts or not, you'll probably love this cleanser. Despite containing salicylic acid, which is used to help deep clean pores, it doesn't leave your skin feeling dry; that's because it's balanced out by soothing niacinamide and those essential, skin-strengthening ceramides. This mix of ingredients can also help smooth out bumpy skin, so it's a great choice for anyone who has keratosis pilaris, as well.