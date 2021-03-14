Lots of decisions in life are tricky, but narrowing down the best CeraVe cleansers isn't one of them, because, truly, they're all fantastic. The best one for you, though, will depend on your skin type, since all CeraVe products are very much targeted toward specific skin concerns, like dryness or acne. CeraVe doesn't just make great cleansers for your face, either — they make some truly top-notch body washes, too.
That said, there are a few things that every CeraVe cleanser has in common. Namely, they all contain ceramides, which are lips that help promote a strong skin barrier — aka the thing that's responsible for locking in moisture and fighting off aggressors that can contribute to weakened or irritated skin. They don't contain synthetic fragrance, however, since some people (particularly those with sensitive skin) can find it to be irritating. Also, every CeraVe cleanser costs less than $20, and most of them come packaged in generously sized, long-lasting bottles.
Whether you've got dry skin, oily skin, or want a wash that's safe for everyone in your household, there's an option for you just ahead. Scroll on to shop five of the best drugstore cleansers from CeraVe, all conveniently available on Amazon.
1. Best Cleanser For Dry Skin
Basic in the best way, CeraVe's iconic Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a foolproof pick for any skin type, though it's an especially good choice for people with dry or dehydrated skin, since the formula is rich in moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides. It's a gentle, creamy cleanser that doesn't foam, so it won't dry your skin out or leave it feeling tight. And while most people with dry or dehydrated skin should only wash their faces at night, this is gentle enough to be used twice a day, if you wish.
This is one of the brand's many products that features the seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association (NEA), so it's a safe choice for people with sensitive skin and conditions like eczema as well.
2. Best CeraVe For Acne-Prone Skin
On the other end of the skin care spectrum, CeraVe's Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser is, as its name implies, intended for acne-prone skin. It contains 4% benzoyl peroxide — an extremely effective ingredient used to treat acne — as well as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides to balance out the potentially drying effects of the benzoyl peroxide. (This smartly designed formula is why it's one of the best cleansers for acne out there, period.) This is a creamy cleanser that turns into a foam when activated by water, so be sure to follow up with a rich moisturizer afterwards — because yes, acne-prone skin needs moisture, too.
3. Best Cleansing Bar
If you're a bar soap person, you'll love this CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Bar. You may want to call it a soap, but it's actually soap-free; instead, it's loaded with the brand's moisturizing cream, as well as ceramides and hyaluronic acid, so your skin should feel really soft after getting out of the shower. You can use this on your face and body, and it also features the NEA Seal of Acceptance, so it's another great choice for sensitive skin.
4. Best Body Wash
CeraVe's SA Body Wash is definitely one of the best body washes for acne out there — but honestly, regardless of whether you get body breakouts or not, you'll probably love this cleanser. Despite containing salicylic acid, which is used to help deep clean pores, it doesn't leave your skin feeling dry; that's because it's balanced out by soothing niacinamide and those essential, skin-strengthening ceramides. This mix of ingredients can also help smooth out bumpy skin, so it's a great choice for anyone who has keratosis pilaris, as well.
5. Best Cleanser For Babies & Kids
This CeraVe body wash and shampoo is safe for use on babies and kids, even if they're prone to skin sensitivities and conditions like eczema. It's NEA-approved and free of potentially irritating ingredients like fragrance, parabens, and sulfates. This tear-free, two-in-one cleanser contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, like most of the other products on this list, and can be used as both a body wash and shampoo. You don't have to be a baby to enjoy it, either — its gentleness makes it a great choice for adults with sensitive skin, as well.