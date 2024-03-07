Nothing gets by Kylie Jenner. Think of the products you use and/or consume on a daily basis: makeup, skin care, clothes, drinks — the media mogul has a line for all of them. Basically, the only category she has yet to enter is fragrance... until now.

Though there have been murmurs about Jenner’s foray into the perfume space for years, Kylie Cosmetics only announced the founder’s debut fragrance, Cosmic, earlier this month.

So, what was the holdup? “We spent over two years creating Cosmic and went through 15 rounds,” Jenner tells Elite Daily exclusively. “I wanted it to be something that was truly unique to me in every aspect, from the scent to the bottle.”

When I finally landed on that scent, it literally smelled out of this world.

The scent itself — a sweet, warm floral reminiscent of Britney Spears’ Curious perfume circa 2004, with its notes of jasmine, vanilla, and musk — along with its sculptural bottle “formed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand,” are purposely meant to feel ethereal.

“When I finally landed on that scent, it literally smelled out of this world,” says Jenner. That’s where its celestial moniker stems from: “The name came naturally [...] That’s how the idea of Cosmic was born.”

Some early reviews on TikTok have referred to the product as “generic” and “nothing groundbreaking,” but Jenner stands firm on Cosmic’s unique properties. The reality star even put a selection of her friends and team members to the test to ensure the otherworldly aroma wasn’t just in her head.

I wanted it to be perfect to me, but also something that other people were obsessed with too.

“When everyone had the same reaction I did, I knew it was the right one,” she says, adding, “A fragrance is one of the most personal products you can create, so I wanted it to be perfect to me, but also something that other people were obsessed with too.”

Kylie Cosmetics

So far, Cosmic is only a fragrance, but that doesn't mean there won’t be more mystical items in the future. According to The U.S. Sun, the Cosmic by Kylie trademark includes a selection of bath supplies as well, including lotions, oils, body washes, and shower gels. King Kylie means business.