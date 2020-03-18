Springing forward is equivalent to starting again, and Mother Nature's kind gesture of giving an extra hour of sunlight is enough reason to celebrate. There's a brand-new chapter waiting for you on the other side of the horizon, and your spring 2020 equinox horoscope is fully loaded.

The spring equinox — also known as the vernal equinox or Ostara — is celebrated among many different cultures around the world. After a long and harsh winter, the sun finally comes out in the springtime. A colorful array of flowers bloom and the same magical abundance is reflected onto your spiritual journey and human experience. It's no wonder Aries season starts on the day of the spring equinox. This year, the sun will officially shift into Aries' cardinal fires on March 19 at 11:50 p.m. ET, where it will remain until Apr. 19. Fueled by fiery Mars — the planet of energy and passion — Aries season will likely kick off on a powerful note, given Mars' conjunction with Jupiter-Pluto in Capricorn.

On another note, the moon square off Venus in the evening, so relationships and values will likely be challenged during this time. Here's what to expect on the spring equinox, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Ready To Bring The Fire

Happy solar return, Aries. You're feeling motivated on the first day of spring, as you should. You're thinking outside the box in terms of your finances and social spheres. A collaboration, perhaps?

Taurus: You're Craving More Freedom

You're feeling torn, Taurus. Is the sacrifice worth making? You're contemplating whether you should continue investing your time and energy, or break free and move on completely.

Gemini: You're Having Second Thoughts

Being happy needs to come from within, Gemini. Your creative projects, the relationship you have with a romantic partner, or perhaps even a child in your life, are being challenged by your life panorama.

Cancer: You're Not In The Mood To Commit

To commit, or not to commit, that is the question, Cancer. The freedom you have with your soul tribe isn't the same as the relationship you have with your intimate partner. What's missing? Do you need space?

Leo: Your Professional Partnerships Are Being Tested

You make an incredible leader, Leo. However, there may be some much-needed boundaries to be set during this time, especially with fellow coworkers and authority figures; this could also be a parent.

Virgo: You're Doing Your Research

You're thinking outside the box, Virgo. Things always tend to feel uncertain toward the beginning of a project, so don't lose hope. Instead, challenge yourself and venture into unknown territory.

Libra: You're Falling In Love And Feeling Inspired

Is it possessiveness, Libra? If you're not investing in a joint venture for an artistic project, then you're likely in an intimate relationship. Whatever the case may be, it's important for you to remain authentic.

Scorpio: You're Ready To Make It All Happen

Go get 'em, Scorpio. Whether it be a brand-new fitness routine or an exciting work venture, Mars is your traditional ruler, which means you'll be on fire this season. Don't let this pizzazz go to waste.

Sagittarius: You're Reorganizing Your Plans

Get it together, Sagittarius. You're being stubborn about your downtime and general luxuries, but it's time to get down to business. There are important opportunities in the pipeline, so get ready.

Capricorn: You're Standing Your Ground

You know your worth, Capricorn. Not all that glitters is gold, so don't fall for the bait just yet. Whether it be a smoldering passion or artistic project, remember you are the star and this is your script.

Aquarius: You're Stressing Stuff At Home

Breathe, Aquarius. Things feel a bit chaotic today given the celestial circumstances, but there is no problem if there's a solution. Simply making it a point to compromise goes a long way. Stay balanced.

Pisces: You're Totally Feeling Yourself

Hi, Pisces. It's all happening and you're finally ready to put yourself out there. Don't stress the financial stuff just yet, and keep your head up high. The connections you make now will be worth it in the near future.