If you're someone who is naturally independent, then you probably cringe at the thought of someone being protective of you. Let me be clear, though: There's a big difference between someone who's smothering you and someone who's genuinely nurturing your needs. That's why when I say these are the most protective zodiac signs — Taurus, Cancer, Leo, and Scorpio — I mean they're most likely to put your needs first and always have your best interests at heart.

Don't forget, you have a little bit of each zodiac sign alive and breathing within your birth chart, and the same goes for the 12 zodiac archetypes and their ruling elements. (Fire promotes creativity and courage; earth creates stability; air sparks mentally stimulating conversations; water evokes divine consciousness.) That means you've all probably got some caring and protective qualities about you. These four just so happen to show it a bit more:

Taurus: They Want To Bring You Comfort

If you've ever been in a relationship with a Taurus, whether it be personally or professionally, then you know they can be the most loving and loyal human beings you'll ever meet. When this fixed earth sign commits to something, it's for life. Also, given that their luscious planetary ruler, Venus, governs the finer things in life, they love to spoil the people they love. If you're feeling uncomfortable, Taurus will stop at nothing to change that for you, because their comfort depends on it, too.

Cancer: They're Naturally Maternal

This cardinal water sign loves nothing more than to feed and nurture their loved ones. It could be with plush blankets, homemade cookies, or perhaps even a heart-to-heart sesh where they hear you out and wipe your tears with soft tissues — the sky is the limit. Empathy is an understatement when referring to a Cancer's love language. The crab is a ride-or-die, and they'll protect you until the end of time.

Leo: They Love To See You Smile

I believe the one thing a Leo wants in their lifetime is to create a joyful and fun-filled atmosphere. Majestic with a sunny charisma, this fixed fire sign will stop at nothing to bring a smile to your face — and that includes splurging on your favorite material things. Leos love to spend money and surprise their loved ones with tokens of appreciation. Let them love you, because that's honestly all they want.

Scorpio: They Will Hold You Close To Their Hearts

While Scorpios are known for their intensity and occasional envy, this powerful yet deeply guarded fixed water sign builds a fort around its heart out of fear of betrayal. This deeply embedded fear can be so consuming, they'd rather play the "lone wolf" card than get hurt attempting to make friends. If you're loyal to them and show them you truly care, they will love and protect you fiercely. Loyal is an understatement for Scorpio. Their love is all or nothing.