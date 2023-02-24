A selfie with Paris? That’s hot.
The aughts are back. That’s hot — and the same could be said for Paris Hilton’s House of Y2K. Along with shopping app Klarna, the Simple Life star hosted a VIP night at an interactive 2000s-themed pop-up in LA that was absolutely dripping in nostalgia.
Before it opened to fans on Friday, Feb. 24, Hilton invited celebs and influencers to check out the Insta-worthy experience. Seeing memorabilia from Hilton’s collection, like blinged out flip phones and fragrances, really brought me back to the ‘00s.
Here’s everything you missed: